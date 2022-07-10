Years ago, in graduate school at the University of Illinois, I became fast friends with a fellow student from Australia. The Aussie discovered I was serving as a campus minister at the UI while taking graduate classes.
Turns out, he had once been a Catholic priest but had left the faith. Though now an atheist, he wanted to know how I acquired my faith, how I viewed ordination and especially how I navigated the evil in the world, including that propagated by the church.
About that time, I started having lunch with a UI engineering professor. Once raised in the Church of England, he left it decades earlier. He tried to get me to squirm with his questions.
“Some of the mafia bosses give generously to the work of the church. The church seems happy for the donations. Would you accept that kind of donation if you knew where it came from?” he asked.
Both the Aussie and the Brit were brilliant and fun. I think about both of them as I hear so many stories of people — clergy and parishioners alike — who have walked away from church, precipitated all the more by the onset of COVID-19.
Broadly speaking, the stories I hear fit into three categories:
Some have told me they have walked away from faith entirely. They didn’t give up on the church; they gave up on faith, what theologians historically have called apostasy. They were Christians — some committed clergy — but are so no longer. That would include my Aussie friend. One Baptist pastor, 45, told me, “I was raised Southern Baptist. I was ordained Southern Baptist. But I’ve left all that. I no longer believe in God.”
A second group has emerged, a group of folks mostly under 40. They talk about deconstructing their faith, where they peel away layers, often painfully revealing that what once sustained their faith no longer does. There are an increasing number of older folks in this group, too. After serving in church for decades, some 60-somethings are asking, “What was that all about anyway?”
Those scandalized by the church and its leaders comprise the third group. In a talk with a young pastor a couple of months ago, he pointed to his unwillingness to any longer endure Christianity as part of a church or institution.
“I’m done. So is my wife. We don’t anticipate ever going to church again — certainly not like we did for 35 years,” he said.
This fellow told me he loves Jesus and mostly affirms the chief doctrines of the faith. He revealed that he and his wife now are occasionally meeting with a few trusted friends in homes and parks.
Theologian Scot McKnight says apostasy, deconstruction and scandalization occur for more or less the same reasons. Some of them include:
- God of the Bible. What strikes many people numb is when the God of the Old Testament pronounces judgment and orders entire cities destroyed, including women and children.
- Science and the Bible. When seven-day creationists make science fit with their belief, growing numbers of Christians who see the Earth as millions of years old find creationists artificial and patently wrong.
- Hell. Many young Christians are totally turned off when they consider how they were taught about hell, almost with revenge, pride and even glee.
- Education. When Christians see how diverse, broken and often intolerant the church has been over the decades and centuries, they back out and move on.
- Unfulfilled promises. One childless woman told me of a prophecy she received that announced, “In 12 months, you will have a baby. That was 15 years ago.” She left the church, tired of “the eternal suspension of fulfillment.”
- Social location. This one reminds me of one evening in the heart of Cairo, Egypt, with my son, listening to the Muslim call to prayer.
“Who is to say any of these people are wrong, Dad?” he asked. “Twenty million people are here. There is no way God will send them to hell.”
- Control. When some see churches with little tolerance for difference, often becoming coercive and manipulative, they leave.
- Desire. Candidly, some people walk away because they want to live however they darned well please.
- Intellectual independence. I had a 35-year-old woman tell me, “I don’t want the church telling me what to think.”
One guy summed it up pretty well: “I’m hanging on to Jesus, but I am sick and tired of a different church scandal making the headlines every week.” Yep, me too. Sadly, I fear Christians will continue leaving the church in droves in the years ahead while keeping their relationship with Jesus. Where it will all lead, no one knows.