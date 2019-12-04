CHAMPAIGN — For the 10th year in a row, First Christian Church of Champaign will host a free dinner on Christmas day for anyone who would otherwise be alone or without a holiday meal.
It will be held — regardless of weather conditions — at the church at 3601 S. Staley Road, C. Appetizers will be served at 12:30 p.m. and a sit-down dinner will begin at 1 p.m.
Longtime radio personality Jim Turpin will serve as emcee of the event.
Reservations are requested no later than Dec. 22 by calling or texting 217-493-9323 or going online to fcc-online.org and clicking on the Christmas dinner box.
Those reserving will be asked to give their names, daytime phone numbers and the number of guests attending. Children under 12 will receive a small gift.
To volunteer to help with the dinner, sign up by Dec. 22 at fcc-online.org.