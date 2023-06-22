HOOPESTON — It cost a mere $1,400 to build the modest frame structure that housed the First Baptist Church of Hoopeston in 1879.
The church was formed six years earlier and met in homes, vacant buildings and a school before building that first church building.
One hundred fifty years later, the church is still going strong — with a much-larger brick building constructed in 1903 and 1904. The congregation will celebrate a century and a half of existence on Sunday.
The Rev. Adam Taubert, who has pastored the church for 15 years, said a number of people plan to attend the celebration.
John Neal, the 89-year-old former deacon in the church who has been preaching in a number of foreign countries, is among those planning to attend.
“We have people coming in from many different states,” Taubert said. “Some of them are current ministers, and some of them are former ministers. Some are people who used to live in Hoopeston and served in our church in some capacity.”
Sunday school starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by the worship service, at which the New Heights in Glory quartet will sing.
A free chicken dinner will be served after the service. Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP Taubert.
There will be a time of testimonies following the dinner, and the quartet will perform.
On the piano
Among those sure to be on hand is Ruth Ann Metz, a 60-year member who has played the piano for the church most of that time and led the church choir.
A native of Wichita, Kan., Metz moved to Hoopeston with her late husband, Richard, after he got out of the Air Force.
Music has long been a big part of her life and a major part of her service to the church.
“Growing up, I learned to play the piano,” she said, “and my ambition was to be the church pianist. I grew up in a large Baptist church, so there wasn’t much chance to be the church pianist.”
The opportunity arose when she and her husband joined the Hoopeston church.
“After a year or so, they asked me to be the pianist,” Metz remembers.
“I’m still the pianist. After a while, they asked me to take on the choir.”
She called the church her second home.
Between services Sunday morning and evening, Wednesday night Bible study, prayer meeting and women’s group, plus helping at vacation Bible study, Metz has spent a lot of time at First Baptist.
The church first met in the Franks Schoolhouse in 1873 west of Hoopeston.
The Rev. G.T. Willis was hired to preach for the little group.
Later that year, in August, they began meeting at the home of Mr. Griggs at the corner of West Penn and First Avenue.
The group was admitted to the Gilman Association of the Baptist Church in October, and members met in various homes and vacant store rooms until meeting in the schoolhouse and later its first building.