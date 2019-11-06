At the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center — in front of a verse from the Quran that translates to ‘Inform My servants that I am the Forgiving, the Merciful’ — are CU Campus Community Interfaith Exploration steering committee members Faruq Nelson, left, and Swiyya Haqq, center, of the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center; the Rev. Sheryl Palmer, second from left, pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign and chairwoman of the Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County; and First Mennonite Church of Champaign-Urbana Pastor Michael Crosby, second from right, and member Earl Kellogg.