CHAMPAIGN — The Interfaith Alliance and Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana will host a candlelight prayer vigil Tuesday outside Douglass Park, 512 E. Grove Ave., C.
The vigil will run from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. and will include a five-minute program.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 809 S. Fifth St., C.
The vigil will include prayers for peace, justice, love, healing and unity.
“We are thrilled to partner again with our brothers and sisters from the Ministerial Alliance in prayer for our community on the longest night of the year, much like we did last summer during the 48 Hours of Peace event,” said the Rev. Sheryl Palmer of Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign. “As violence and gun crime continues to plague our nation and our two cities, we believe the more we can unite, educate pray and act, the better we will all be for it.
“Of course, prayer is only the beginning. We also hope to use this gathering as a call to action in 2022.”