CHAMPAIGN — Sinai Temple of Champaign-Urbana is undergoing its first major renovation in more than four decades.
Work inside the temple at 3104 Windsor Road, C, got underway in February, with a goal of completing this project by late August or early September, said Rabbi Alan Cook.
It’s the first major work that’s been done on this building since it opened in 1975, he said.
The physical footprint won’t change, but upgrades inside are intended to create a lighter, brighter and much more accessible space, Cook said.
“We want to make the space more inviting,” said Julia Rietz, vice president of the temple’s board. “Frankly, it was very dark. We wanted to bring more light into the space and make it a more welcoming space for our community to gather.”
The major point of the project is making this a safe and more accessible space, she and Cook said.
There were seven steps leading up to the bimah, or raised platform where services are conducted, and when the project is completed, there will be just one or two, along with and a ramp, Rietz said.
“For many of the members, it was difficult to get up to the bimah and participate in services,” she said.
Temple leaders have also worked with law enforcement on improving security cameras, exterior lighting and the strength of the glass in windows to also make this a safer space, Rietz said.
The long pews in the sanctuary are being replaced with chairs that can be moved around to create aisles, something the current sanctuary lacks, she said.
“We also want to preserve our history and our heritage, so the people who are making these decisions are longtime members of the community, and we are also trying to highlight our art and our historical pieces while we modernize the building,” Rietz said.
The temple also has a gift shop, she said, and “we are modernizing that, and are looking at using the internet as a way to make religious items available to the community.”
Along with the main sanctuary, two multi-purpose spaces are also being renovated, Cook said.
With the new seating replacing pews, the capacity in the sanctuary will remain largely the same, at about 100, he said.
Art Siegel, head of the building committee and board treasurer, said two large windows are being installed for more natural light. And a new heating and cooling system and new LED lighting will also make for a greener building.
Ameren Illinois covered the cost of 1,400 new LED bulbs that were installed last year, Siegel said.
“The building goes back to the mid-’70s, and our sanctuary and social halls go back to the ’70s, and we really haven’t done any upgrades since it was built, so it was well overdue,” he said.
The cost of the renovation will run just over $1 million, Cook said.
While some places of worship have reopened to in-person attendance after some pandemic restrictions were lifted, the Sinai Temple has continued offering its services via Zoom, Cook said.
With construction underway on the interior, a decision hasn’t been made yet about resuming in-person indoor services, he said.
Cook and Rietz said warmer weather may allow for holding some outdoor services on the temple grounds.