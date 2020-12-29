ARCOLA — When Brent Budd moved to Moscow in 1992 to become a Christian missionary, it was cool to be from America.
The man who has been pastor at First Christian Church in Arcola for the past seven-and-a-half years never thought he would live anywhere else. Neither did his wife, Alina, whom he met there.
“We had an agreement that we would never leave. (Originally) he didn’t want to marry a Russian, and I didn’t want to marry an American,” she said.
Budd said he was wary that any Russian woman who showed interest in him was only doing so because she wanted to move to America.
Alina was skittish about marrying an American because she thought he might take her away from her native land.
Most Russians were friendly to Americans when Budd ventured over to that country. He decided to move there after realizing there were many generations who didn’t have a chance to learn about Jesus.
After graduating with a college degree in psychology, he realized that’s not what he wanted out of life. He had minored in Bible. Budd was 26 when he opted to make the move.
A native of Arcola, moving to a major metropolitan city was a big change, but “I loved it,” he said.
“Everybody wanted to be your friend and invite you over,” Budd said. “I felt like this is what it was like to be the most popular kid. At the same time, they would try to use you ... to get them things and get them to America.”
It was the early days after the fall of communism. Budd characterized it as “a Wild West, anything-goes sort of thing.”
Everything was in constant change. There wasn’t much food on the shelves, so when you went grocery shopping, you bought what the stores had. Inflation was high, and most people — except for the Russian mafia — were poor. If someone wanted to open a store, they couldn’t do it “without somebody harassing them” for protection money.
Alina Budd remembers those days well. She grew up under communism.
“When I went to preschool, we were still being told that (Vladimir) Lenin was our grandpa and we were his grandchildren and we had to read tons of books about Lenin,” she said.
First- through third-graders were called the “Children of October” after the communist revolution of October 1917.
The collapse of the Soviet Union took place when she was 11, and “it was a giant mess.”
“Nobody knew what was happening,” she said.
It was difficult times for nearly everyone, including her parents. Her father, a respected nuclear physicist, had to get up early to unload trucks at the market in addition to doing his regular work. His mother, who worked at Moscow State University, also had to work selling things at the market, in addition to her regular job.
Alina said her parents were atheists. Her mother’s family was Jewish. No one had much access to “information about religion” in the country.
“I was told it was a fairy tale, and that was the end,” she said. “Then I remember my dad brought a Bible home. It was a rare thing to buy. It was very precious. They told me never to touch it because it was a very precious book.”
In 10th grade, she attended a Christian high school.
“There’s where I became a believer,” she said. “That’s when my faith really became mine.”
She remembers when she first met her future husband. It was at a friend’s birthday party. Brent appeared bored, and she wasn’t impressed.
“I didn’t think he was cool at all,” she said, adding they knew each other for four years before they began dating.
He was youth pastor at the Bible church she attended, Moscow Bible Church, and later became its pastor. Budd said most who attended were young people, eager to learn.
Their agreement to never leave Russia was fine for several years after their marriage before Brent said he started feeling a nudge from God that they should move to the U.S. But he was terrified to mention it to his wife. Little did he know she was having the same feeling.
“It was a feeling that kept coming back,” Alina said. “It became stronger and stronger.”
Finally, Brent told her what he was thinking.
She said he was “absolutely shocked” when she told him she was feeling the same way: “He thought I was going to be hysterical.”
Even so, she said it was “a hard, sad decision.”
They made the move in 2007.
Two of their three children were born in Russia. When they moved to the U.S., Brent worked at a church in Pennsylvania for six years and went to seminary, where he earned a degree in theology.
They moved from Russia before sentiment began to change against America under President Vladimir Putin. Brent said a sense of nationalism has taken over and the country doesn’t need anything from the West.
Alina, who works in the office of a Champaign insurance agency, said she is glad they moved.
“I think it was the right thing to do,” she said.
Brent said after the collapse of the Soviet Union, many people were interested in spiritual things “because it was something brand new because they hadn’t been exposed to it at all.”
Many became more open to the gospel.
“It was the first generation of a society where they could explore their faith,” he said.
Alina can verify that. She was one of those people.
“We were hungry. We didn’t have any information, and all of a sudden we have a lot of information,” she said. “When you’re told for dozens of years there is no God and when you die, you stop existing, and that’s all there is to life ... you serve the Motherland, and that’s it. ...
“But there’s always this hunger inside ... that doesn’t explain anything. Where does this whole universe come from? All these questions.”
She said her generation wanted to study the Bible and pray and bring their children up that way. Now that she’s in America, she said many Christians take their freedom for granted.
“I was shocked to see how a lot of times Christianity is a nominal thing because people have lived with it their whole life,” she said. “It’s something they do on Sunday. They listen to the message; they like it; they believe it, and the rest of the week they do whatever they want. There’s no accountability.”
Brent said living in Russia “was awesome.”
“I loved living there. When I went in ’92, I didn’t know how long it would be,” he said. “I fell in love with it. I thought I was going to live my whole life there. God kind of sent me in a different direction.
“I was kind of a reverse Jonah. I knew God was saying it was time to go.”