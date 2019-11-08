To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Veterans Day coffee. 9 to 10 a.m. Monday,church library, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. St. Peter’s United Church of Christ invites all veterans to its annual coffee reception honoring veterans. Join other vets from the various branches of the service to swap stories and share memories. Call 217-356-3635 for more information.
“Harvest of Empire” documentary. 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18, New Covenant Fellowship, 124 W. White St., C. Media coverage of immigrants from Central America only superficially mentions the reasons they come to America and rarely explains how U.S. involvement in these countries factor into this dynamic. Come learn from this still-relevant 2012 documentary. Call 217-418-8369.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Spirit of the Holidays. 1 to 7 p.m. today, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St. Shop Friday evening and join us for a spaghetti supper fundraiser served by and in support of the church youth group. On Saturday, crafts, baked goods and candies, cookies and collectibles. Lunch, featuring ham loaf and escalloped chicken, will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fundraiser for Cunningham Children’s Home. 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Villa Grove United Methodist Church, Front and Second streets, Villa Grove. Assorted craft and food items for sale. Donations accepted for opportunity to own a quilt in the “Wave Runner” pattern made from batik fabric. All proceeds donated to the children’s home. Call 217-493-9617.
Fall festival bazaar. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Rankin United Methodist Church, 328 N. Main St. Bake sale, Trash and Treasures, and crafts from several different vendors and church ladies. Food (takeout available) includes biscuits and gravy/cinnamon rolls, chili, pulled pork sandwiches, beef soup and hot dogs.
Annual chicken and noodle dinner. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, C. Carryouts are available. All proceeds benefit their food pantry and five child welfare agencies. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children ages 5-12 years; and children 5 years and younger, free. Call 217-352-3993 for information.
Saber Showcase and Empty Bowls Supper. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, The High School of St. Thomas More, 3901 N. Mattis Ave., C. Sponsored by the STM Art Club and the Fine Arts Department at the high school. A delicious meal of soup and bread, leave with a handmade ceramic bowl, and enjoy music, drama and dance performances in our Saber Showcase variety show. Donation of $10. Money will go to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Champaign. Call 217-352-7210.
Jake’s Boys benefit concert for Haiti. 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Hunger is a huge problem in Haiti, and Trinity HOPE provides 560,000 nutritious meals per month. Experience some great gospel music and hear about the work of Trinity HOPE in Haiti. A free-will offering taken for Trinity HOPE.
Food distribution:
— Catholic Charities’ Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 217-621-5694 or 217-355-8413.
— Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Additionally, college students-only pantry hours, 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday of the month near the Etc. Coffeehouse; student ID required. For information, visit wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
— St. Luke’s food pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution on the third Saturday each month. Call 217-356-4922.
— McKinley Food Pantry at Garden Hills. 4 to 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Garden Hills Elementary School, 2001 Garden Hills Drive, C. The McKinley Pantry at Garden Hills, in partnership with the Unit Four School District, is part of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s School Pantry Program. Call 217-344-0297 or email pantry@mckinley-foundation.org.
MUSIC
Musical production for at-risk teens. 6 p.m. Nov. 16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Iroquois West High School, Gilman. “Dead Serious ... About Life.” Performed by Mishpachah, Inc., an auditioned group of high school students from the Cincinnati area who participate in this community nonprofit organization, based out of Mason, Ohio. The underlying subject matter is teenage suicide. Onarga Christian Church with other area churches and groups have joined together to bring this program to the area. Tickets are $6 in advance until 5 p.m. Thursday and $7 at the door. Tickets at mish-inc.com or call 513-459-7268.
MISCELLANEOUS
Baha’i Second Sunday Devotional. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. Devotional program and talk will be followed by a potluck supper. This is open and free to all. For information, call 217-355-6557.