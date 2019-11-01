To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Beef stew dinner. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Hammond United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3rd and D streets, Hammond. This is an “all-you-can-eat” fundraiser. The cost is $7.50 per person with family rates. Carryouts will be available. Call the church office for reservations; however, reservations are not necessary. The church is handicapped-accessible. Call 262-3386.
Roast beef dinner. 5 to 7 p.m. today, Catlin United Methodist Church, 106 W. Vermilion St., Catlin. ree-will offering accepted. Call 217 260-2279 for information.
Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Parkland College, M Building, Room M-138, on the northwest side of the campus across from the planetarium, Champaign. Food distribution. Open to public. Call 217-344-1120, visit wesleypantry.org or email info@wesleypantry.org.
Soup luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sadorus United Methodist Church, Church and West streets, Sadorus. Chili, oyster stew, hot dogs, brats, grilled cheeses, relish tray, desserts and beverage. Carryouts available. All you can eat. Cost: $10 donation. Call 217-598-2586 for information.
Annual chicken noodle dinner and bazaar. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Christway Church (formerly Danville United Church of Christ), 618 E. Main St., Danville. Tickets: Adults, $8; children ages 6-12, $4. Call 217-443-3408 for information.
Bazaar and luncheon. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Candy, baked goods, Nearly New Shop, craft items, Rada Cutlery. Coffee bar, 9 to 11 a.m. Turkey tetrazzini luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost $10. Carryouts available; call 442-1508.
Fourth annual praise and pastries fundraiser. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville. Hosted by Love In the Name of Christ. A live dessert auction will be held by Greg Clingan. Enjoy sweet treats and coffee as you listen to local Christian musicians PJ Bourn, Dan First and introducing Chuck Phalen and Linda Weyh, and bid on desserts. All proceeds go to the ministry’s programs in Vermilion County. Call 217-442-7311.
Spirit of the Holidays. 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St. Shop this evening and enjoy a spaghetti supper fundraiser served by and in support of the church youth group. On Saturday, crafts, baked goods and candies, cookies and collectibles. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fall Festival Bazaar. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, United Methodist Church of Rankin, 328 N. Main St. Bake sale, Trash and Treasures, and crafts from several vendors and church ladies. Food (carryouts available) includes biscuits and gravy/cinnamon rolls, chili, pulled pork, beef soup and hot dogs.
Annual chicken and noodle dinner. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, C. Carryouts are available. Proceeds benefit the food pantry and five child welfare agencies. Cost: $10, adults; $5, children ages 5-12 years; and children 5 years and younger, free. Call 217-352-3993.
Fundraiser for Cunningham Children’s Home. 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 9, Villa Grove United Methodist Church, Front and Second streets, Villa Grove. Assorted craft and food items for sale. Donations accepted for opportunity to own a quilt in the “Wave Runner” pattern made from batik fabric. All proceeds donated to the children’s home. Call 493-9617.
MUSIC
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Sing-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., U. A joint concert, featuring groups and choirs from Parkland College, Tuscola, Maroa-Forsyth, Urbana, Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township high schools. Donations accepted at the door to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Co-sponsored by Parkland College Fine and Applied Art and St. Jude Runs. Call 351-2270.
1662 Choral Evensong for All Saints. 4 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Call 352-9827.
CLASSES / WORKSHOPS
‘Warrior to Warrior.’ 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Nov. 10-Dec. 15, Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 509 S. Fourth St., C. Stand up to your negative emotions. Jewish secrets to feeling good however you feel. A six-week course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute. Fee $79. For child care, email office@jewishillii.com. Call 355-8672 or email Donna@jewishillini.com.
MISCELLANEOUS
Rescue Us Meeting. 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Transportation and child care provided. Call 474-2306 or 274-0333.
First Friday Fireside. 7 p.m. today, Urbana Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St. Open to anyone asking questions about the Baha’i Faith. Call 355-6557.
Jericho March for 40 Days for Life. 10 a.m. Saturday, Planned Parenthood, 302 E. Stoughton St., C. Call 607-0811.
Sweatshirt Sunday. 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday,St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Come wear your favorite sweatshirt to worship to find our more about the folks in our area: pet passions, fun vacation spots, funny sayings, school teams, grandkids, faith statements. Call 356-3635.
Blood drive. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church, 200 Southeast Eighth St., Casey. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.