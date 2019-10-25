To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Open house at Baha’i Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Urbana Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St. Part of a celebration of the 200th birthday of the Bab, the forerunner of Baha’u’llah. Theme: “The Unity of Religion.” Free. Call 355-6557.
44th Annual Mammoth Tea. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, New Life Banquet Center, 1419 N. Bowman Ave. Danville. Sponsored by Carter Metropolitan CME Church, Danville. Guest artists: “The Douglas Sisters” from Chicago. Cost: $25. Call 217-446-3732 for information.
Trunk or treats:
— 3 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2201 County Road 900 East, C. See facebook.com/MTVChamp/ for directions. Call 217 649-0011 or 217-493-2095 for information.
— 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, C. Come as you are or dress up in a Halloween costume. Call 352-3993.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Community meal and trunk or treat, 5 to 6 p.m. Meal and games, 6 to 7 p.m. Free. Call 217-356-9078 for information.
— 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Cornerstone Christian Church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Road, Danville. For all preschool and elementary youths. Come in costume. Free, donations will be accepted. Register at cornerstonedanville.com. Call 474-2465 or 304-2539.
Revival services. 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Apostolic Life Church, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Information: www.apostoliclife.org. or 217-367-5433.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Fish fry. 4 to 7 p.m. today, First Church of Christ Ministry building, Georgetown. Hosted by Rescue U. Cost will be a free-will offering.
Annual fall and winter bazaar. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Hoopeston First United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St. Coffee and coffee cake served, 8 to 10 a.m.; soup and sandwich lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds partially fund local and away missions. Call 815-984-5187 or 217-474-5187.
Arts-and-crafts bazaar. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 W. Clark St., C. Call 352-6673 or email childrenofhopeandfaith@gmal.com.
Murder mystery, dinner and silent auction. 5 p.m. Saturday, Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C. “Witches Ball.” Dinner and production by CU Theatre Company’s Seven Corpse Dinner Murder Mysteries. Hosted by Faith United Methodist Women to raise money for UMW missions. Tickets $45. Call 897-2809.
Pancakes and sausage/biscuits and gravy breakfast and craft fair. 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oakwood United Methodist Church, corner of Oakwood and Collett streets. Proceeds to benefit our local food pantry, the Appalachia Service Project, Fair Hope Mission in Danville, plus disaster relief and mission outreach. Call 217-354-4950.
Roast beef dinner. 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Catlin United Methodist Church, 106 W. Vermilion St. Free-will offering accepted. Call 260-2279.
Soup luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2, Sadorus United Methodist Church, Church and West streets. Carryouts available. All you can eat. Cost: $10 donation. Call 217-598-2586.
Annual chicken noodle dinner and bazaar. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Christway Church (formerly Danville United Church of Christ), 618 E. Main St., Danville. Tickets: Adults, $8; children ages 6-12, $4. Call 217-443-3408.
Bazaar and luncheon. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Candy, baked goods, Nearly New Shop, craft items, Rada Cutlery. Coffee bar, 9 to 11 a.m. Turkey tetrazzini luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost $10. Carry-outs available, call 442-1508.
Fourth annual praise and pastries fundraiser. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville. Hosted by Love In the Name of Christ. Dessert auction. Live auction held by Greg Clingan. Enjoy sweet treats and Mad Goat coffee as you listen to local Christian musicians, and bid on desserts. All proceeds are used to fund the ministry’s programs in Vermilion County. Call 442-7311.
MUSIC
Hops and Hymns. 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Riggs Beer Company, 1901 S. High Cross Road, U. Join us for an evening of favorite hymns. Hosted by area ELCA Lutheran Churches. Contact Caitlyn Reinders at gracelife@gracelutherancu.org.
Gospel sing. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane. Featuring Wayfaring Strangers.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Sing-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., U. A joint concert, featuring groups and choirs from Parkland College, Tuscola, Maroa-Forsyth, Urbana, Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township high schools. Co-sponsored by Parkland College Fine and Applied Art and St. Jude Runs. Call 217-351-2270.
1662 Choral Evensong for All Saints. 4 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 3, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church 208 W. University Ave., C. The service begins with an ancient Kiev chant, “Give Rest O Christ,” and includes the Smith Preces and Responses and the anthem “Never Weather-beaten Sail” by Charles Wood. Call 217-352-9827.
MISCELLANEOUS
Fourth Friday Family and Friends Fun Night. 6 to 8 p.m. today, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St. C. Halloween-themed fun. Gather in Fellowship Hall. Costumes are welcome, but not too scary or gruesome. Call 621-4798.
Morning Star Mission Ministry. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Morning Star Freewill Baptist church, 1402 W. Eads St., U.
All Souls Mass. 5:15 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave C. Call 352-9827.
Group Rosary for 40 Days for Life. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Planned Parenthood, 302 E. Stoughton St., C. Call 607-0811.
First Friday Fireside. 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Urbana Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St. Call 355-6557.