EVENTS
Fall Conference Preaching Service. 7:30 p.m. today, Apostolic Life Church, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Information at apostoliclife.org or call 367-5433.
Stone Creeks Church Big Give. Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., U. Thanksgiving food baskets will be available for those in need by pre-registering at sccwired.com/urbanabiggive; in person, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25, bring a picture ID to register; or call 844-490-7575 starting noon Nov. 1.
183rd church anniversary. Saturday and Sunday, First United Methodist Church of Urbana, 304 S. Race St. “Building a Legacy for the Future.” Commemorations were planned for the entire week culminating in celebrations on Saturday and Sunday. A gala banquet is Saturday evening with speaker, Dr. Anthony “Tony” Campolo from Philadelphia. Call 367-8384 or email office@fumc-urbana.org.
190th church birthday. 9 a.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Danville’s oldest church will celebrate starting with an organ recital by Ray Wiggs, former First Presbyterian Church organist, at 9 a.m. Worship service will be at 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., followed by fellowship, presentation of FPC historical artifacts and a blessing of two refurbished stained-glass windows. A congregation brunch begins at 11:15 a.m., with a presentation by Susan Biggs Warner, historical interpreter with the Vermilion County Conservation District, plus remarks by state Sen. Scott Bennett, state Rep. Mike Marron and Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. There will be a Lincoln presentation by Murray Cox of Wabash, Ind. Call 217-442-0541.
Open house at Baha’i Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, Urbana Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St. Part of a celebration of the 200th birthday of the Bab, the forerunner of Baha’u’llah. Theme: “the Unity of Religion.” There will be nine displays, intermittent music and light refreshments. Free. Call 355-6557.
Trunk or Treat. 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, C. Several cars lined up handing out candy, free hot dogs, a fire truck for kids to explore, Kona Ice Truck, and more. Come as you are or dress up in a Halloween costume. Call 217-352-3993.
Trunk or Treat and Maze Craze. 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Cornerstone Christian Church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Road, Danville. For all preschool and elementary age youth. Come in costume. Candy passed out from the trunks of church members’ cars, decorating contest, a cardboard maze to go through, hot dogs, chili, drinks. Rain or shine. Free, donations accepted. Register at cornerstonedanville.com. Call 474-2465 or 304-2539.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Arts and crafts fair. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, St. John Lutheran School, 509 S. Mattis Ave., C. Multiple vendors, bake sale and lunch will be available. Call 359-1714.
Annual chili and vegetable soup supper and bazaar. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Union Corner United Methodist Church, 14158 Perrysville Road, Danville. Free-will offering accepted. Call 497-5764.
St. Luke’s food pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Call 356-4922.
St. Matthew Oktoberfest. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, St. Matthew School, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, C. German-style food, beer garden, entertainment for adults and children. Food served, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Live music, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Kids ticket $5, includes a hot dog and chips, drinks and entry to all activities. Adults, $10. Family pass, $30. For information, visit stmatt.net. Pre-sale tickets at 359-4224.
Fish fry. 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Georgetown First Church of Christ Ministry building, Georgetown. Hosted by Rescue Us, a Christ-centered addiction program, supported by local churches and individuals. Free-will offering.
Murder mystery, dinner and silent auction. 5 p.m. Oct. 26, Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C. “Witches Ball.” Dinner and production by CU Theatre Company’s Seven Corpse Dinner Murder Mysteries. Be sure to browse the silent auction baskets and put in a bid. Hosted by Faith United Methodist Women to raise money for the many UMW missions. Tickets $45. Call 897-2809.
Pancakes and sausage/biscuits and gravy breakfast and craft fair. 7 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26, Oakwood United Methodist Church, corner of Oakwood and Collett streets, Oakwood. Free-will donation for breakfast. Craft and bake sale items sold as marked. Proceeds go to benefit local food pantry, the Appalachia Service Project, Fair Hope Mission in Danville, plus disaster relief and mission outreach. Call 354-4950.
MUSIC
Jason Collins in concert. 7 p.m. Sunday, Loda United Methodist Church, 200 S. Locust St., Loda. Collins has been singing gospel music since high school. A free-will offering will be collected and refreshments served after concert.
Gospel sing. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, Bismarck. Featuring Wayfaring Strangers.
MISCELLANEOUS
Contemplative prayer. 9 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Oct. 18-Dec. 27, Soul Care, 507 S. Broadway Ave., second floor, U. Cost is $35. Call 996-1752.
Pet blessing. 2 p.m. Sunday, front lawn of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1700 Crescent Drive, C. The 13th annual blessing to celebrate God’s wonderful creations. If you can, bring a toy or money to give to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. Speaker: Lula Minor of East Moline on “Hope Through It All.” Tickets $17 at the door. Call 217-649-1592, 217-586-7026 or email rsvpcwc@gmail.com.
Blood drive. 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple St.., Fairbury. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.
All Souls Mass. 5:15 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Emmanuel invites all who grieve to a special All Souls Mass with music. Call 352-9827.