EVENTS
Stone Creeks Church Big Give. Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., U. Thanksgiving food baskets will be available for those in need by pre-registering at sccwired.com/urbanabiggive starting Oct. 15; call 844-490-7575 starting noon Nov. 1; or in person, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25. You must bring a picture ID to register.
Rosary rally. Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 100 S. Church St., Thomasboro. This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the miracle of the sun at Fatima, Portugal. The public is invited to join Thomasboro’s rally and pray in solidarity with thousands of others across the nation. Call Christine at 217-840-6749 or email cwalsh1974@gmail.com.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
C-U CROP Hunger Walk. 2 p.m. Sunday, starts and ends at this year’s host church, Wesley United Methodist Church and Student Center, 1203 W. Green St., C. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. in Watseka Lounge. Route is about 6 miles, with a shortcut option of about 3 miles. Donations will be accepted through the end of October. For questions, email webwalk@crophungerwalk.org or crophungerwalk.org.
Arts and crafts fair. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, St. John Lutheran School, 509 S. Mattis Ave., C. Multiple vendors, bake sale and lunch will be available. Call 217-359-1714.
Annual chili and vegetable soup supper and bazaar. 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Union Corner United Methodist Church, 14158 Perrysville Road, Danville. Menu: chili, beef vegetable soup, pulled-pork barbecue, hot dogs and desserts. Freewill offering accepted. Call 217-497-5764.
St. Luke’s food pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution on the third Saturday each month. Call 217-356-4922.
St. Matthew Oktoberfest. 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19, St. Matthew School, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, C. German-style food, beer garden, entertainment for adults and children. Food served, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Live music, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Kids ticket $5, includes a hot dog and chips, drinks and entry to all activities. Adults, $10. Family pass, $30. For information, visit stmatt.net. Pre-sale tickets at 217-359-4224.
MUSIC
Jason Collins in concert. 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Loda United Methodist Church, 200 S. Locust St., Loda. Collins has been singing gospel music since high school. He has toured the United States and has recorded 12 albums. A freewill offering will be collected and refreshments served after the concert.
MISCELLANEOUS
40 Days for Life prayer vigil. Sept. 25 to Nov. 3, Planned Parenthood, 302 E. Stoughton St., C. An international peaceful prayer collaboration to pray for help and healing for all affected by abortion. Prayers are welcome anytime during the 40 days, but especially welcome when the abortion clinic is open during normal business hours. Individual churches are encouraged to choose a day and time to come and pray. Call 217-607-0811.
Baha’i Second Sunday Devotional. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. Devotional program and talk will be followed by a potluck supper. This is open and free to all. For information, call 217-355-6557.
Pet blessing. 2 p.m. Oct. 20, front lawn of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1700 Crescent Drive, C. The 13th annual blessing to celebrate God’s wonderful creations. If you can, bring a toy or money to give to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Oct. 22, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. Speaker: Lula Minor of East Moline on “Hope Through It All.” Tickets $17 at the door. Call 217-649-1592, 217-586-7026 or email rsvpcwc@gmail.com.