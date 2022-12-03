Ginger Hundgen marvels at what the Virgin Mary, pregnant with Jesus, went through on her trip to Bethlehem with her future husband, Joseph.
Hundgen can relate, at least a little bit.
“I am eight months pregnant, and my current state and Mary’s current state, to have to travel so long, I don’t know how Mary did it,” Hundgen said. On the back of a donkey, no less.
Hundgen has helped to organize the live Nativity that will be on display Sunday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign. Forgive Hundgen if she is not one of the humans in the live Nativity scene.
“I’m just kind of waddling along making phone calls, etc. That’s enough for me,” she said.
Good Shepherd’s live Nativity, set for 3-5 p.m., is one of several set up Sunday at area churches, including Trinity Lutheran in Urbana and The Lutheran Church of Mahomet.
“We’ve gotten just an amazing team of volunteers,” Hundgen said, estimating about 30 people are part of it, including planning and coordinating singers and participants. “It’s something the church community looks forward to putting together. It’s a lot of work but done with a lot of hands.”
The person who plays Mary won’t have to ride the donkey to the church. It, along with a llama, cow and sheep, will be delivered by Full Moon Farms of Pleasant Hill.
A live choir will sing for the drive-thru event.
“I think that’s been kind of nice with younger kids. You don’t have to get the kids out of their car seat,” Hundgen said. “It’s been a really popular event with young families.”
Good Shepherd will be giving away gift bags to all the children who attend.
Hundgen has been keeping an eye on the forecast, hoping for good weather. Commercial tents will be set up for all the volunteers, who will get cookies, hot chocolate or coffee to stay warm.
Year 25 at Trinity
Trinity Lutheran’s live Nativity, which takes place from 5 to 7 p.m., will also include an angel walk designed by Hilary Rouse using lights and posters.
Rouse, who is coordinating the live Nativity, got the idea from a storybook for preschool children called “Angel! Angel! What Do You See?”
“The angel sees Mary, and then Mary sees the donkey and the donkey sees Joseph,” Rouse said. “It goes through the Nativity story that way.”
Fifteen different arch lights placed over the sidewalk give the impression of walking through a light tunnel.
The storybook walk will remain set up through December and will be lit from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
There will also be an addition designed to draw attention to the church’s Wee Disciples Preschool. The first storyboard advertises the school.
Rouse estimates about 25 people are part of the Nativity scene and 50 to 60 people altogether help.
“We have a choir that sings, and all the brawny people who come and put the stable and the fencing up for us,” Rouse said. “We reserve the animals a year ahead and probably kick (planning) into gear about September, making sure we have people lined up to get the stable back in place and double-check with the animal guy that we’re still on his list.”
This marks the 25th year Trinity Lutheran has held a live Nativity.
At the same time, the church is also holding a winter clothing drive for Wiley Elementary School, which is located across the street.
“If the public wants to bring new winter clothes for elementary-school-age children, they would go right to Wiley,” Rouse said.
LUTHERAN CHURCH OF MAHOMET
The Mahomet church’s live nativity will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The church invites the public to drive through the nativity, which it calls its “Christmas card to the community.”
“Experience the Christmas story as you visit the shepherds, Mary and Joseph ... and the three kings. They will have storyboards to share the story of Jesus’ birth, live animals, and Christmas music playing via 103.5 FM,” the church announced online.
Visitors are welcome to venture inside the church for refreshments and fellowship “following your journey to Bethlehem.”