Mark Your Calendar: Jan. 18
That there’s not a pew in his name or a plaque on the wall at Mount Vernon United Methodist doesn’t bother Champaign’s Bob Furtney one bit.
“I know the gratitude is there,” said Furtney, who through the years has donated thousands of pounds of sausage for the church’s annual fundraising feast. “I’d rather slip through the cracks anyway.”
For this year’s tummy-pleasing, everyone-is-invited smorgasbord — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at 2201 County Road 900E, about 4 miles north of Champaign — Furtney is donating 850 pounds of sausage. The Fisher native, 62, isn’t a member of the church but has contributed in other ways since one of its early leaders befriended his father.
“It’s a farming church; there’s a lot of loyalty,” he said. “I don’t know a church around that does more good with what they get.”
Proceeds from the all-day eat — now in Year 52, it includes pancakes and dessert — go to a variety of causes, including Cunningham Children’s Home, Restoration Ministries, Salt & Light, Mahomet Youth Helping Hands and Chaddock.
“To me, Mr. Furtney’s donation of the sausage isn’t just about saving the church money,” pastor Naomi Roberts said. “It is about his ministry to the church that helps the church minister to others.”
For more information, call 217-493-2095.