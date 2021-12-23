URBANA — First Mennonite Church of Champaign-Urbana has been planning in-person Christmas Eve worship for months — and then coronavirus infections began spreading rapidly again.
So the church’s pastors, the Revs. Michael Crosby and Deb Sutter, made new plans to allow for safe gathering.
What they came up with is this: two services on Christmas Eve, part of which will be held indoors and part outdoors.
The first service will begin at 6:30 p.m. indoors for scripture readings, prayer and reflection, then move outdoors to the fenced yard near the church at 7 p.m. for candle lighting and hymns.
The next service begins outdoors at 7 p.m., overlapping the second half of the 6:30 service, and that second service will move indoors at 7:30 p.m. for readings, prayer and reflections, Crosby said.
Church members had been surveyed to get an idea of how many would be attending in person this year, he said.
“A lot of people wanted to come, so we said, oh dear, what are we going to do now,” he said.
Under ordinary, pre-COVID-19 circumstances, Crosby said the church sanctuary would hold about 180, and about 120 people could be expected to attend on Christmas Eve. But the crunch tends to happen in the hallway as people are coming and going and lingering, he said.
Crosby said he plans to invite everyone at the services to reflect on the good news and peace of the Christmas story.
“So I want to ask, what is the good news we’re straining to hear today,” he said.
He wants to make it a question for reflection, he said: “What is the good news God is announcing for us today?”
For those who can’t attend in person, the Christmas Eve services will be streamed live on the church’s YouTube channel and on Zoom, Crosby said.
Masks are required for in-person attendance for everyone age 2 and older.
First Mennonite Church of Champaign-Urbana, at 902 W. Springfield Ave., U, is described on its website as “an inclusive congregation trying to follow Jesus by loving God and all our neighbors, caring for one another, and joining the struggle for justice and peace.”