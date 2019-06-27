The Fit List, June 29-July 14, 2019
Here’s your latest list of upcoming races. Stay cool!
Weekend of June 29-30
Gifford Community Celebration 5K
This 5K race is Saturday in Gifford. There’s also a 1K Kids Fun Run. Paper registration forms are available at the Gifford State Bank, and you can register online here.
Downs Freedom Run
This 5K race is Saturday in Downs. In addition to the 5K, there’s an untimed 1-mile walk and a free kids fun run. The race is part of the 555 Summer Series of races that also includes the 5-mile Park 2 Park run on July 4 in Bloomington and the Dog Days 5K on July 13 in Hudson. Here’s a link for online registration, and here’s a link for the event’s Facebook page.
Come Together Be Empowered 5K
This 5K race is Saturday in Decatur. It’s part of an event that raises money to fight breast, ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers. Click here for more information.
Bourbonnais Friendship Festival 5K
This race is Saturday in Bourbonnais, and it includes a 5K run and a 1.5-mie fitness walk. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.
Tour DeWitt
This bike ride is Saturday starting and ending in Clinton. There are distances of 9, 22, 40 and 62 miles. Proceeds from the ride will go to the McLean County Children’s Protection Network, which operates the DeWitt County Children's Advocacy Center. Here’s a link to the ride website, and here’s a link to the ride’s Facebook page where updates are posted.
Parklands Foundation Century Bike Ride
This bike ride is Saturday in Lexington. There are distances of 20, 50 and 100 miles. Click here for more information and click here for online registration.
Warrensburg Tour De Corn
Here’s another bike ride on Saturday. This one starts in Warrensburg and is part of the Warrensburg Corn Festival. There are routes of 20, 40 and 62 miles. Here’s a link for the festival website, with more information and links to online registration.
Wednesday, July 4
Freedom 5K
This Fourth of July 5K covers part of the Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade route in Champaign-Urbana before the parade begins. There’s a youth run before the 5K. Here’s a link for more information.
Park 2 Park
This 5-mile Fourth of July race goes from Miller Park in Bloomington to the Corn Crib in Normal. Shuttle service is available between the two locations. The race is part of the 555 Summer Series of races that also includes the Downs Freedom Run on July 29 and the Dog Days 5K on July 13 in Hudson. Click here for more information and online registration.
Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000
This Fourth of July 5K is in Peoria. Click here for more information and online registration.
Weekend of July 6-7
Cry Me a River Trail Runs
These trail races are Saturday, July 6, at Camp Wokanda along the Illinois River at Chillicothe. Race distances are a half-marathon, 50K, 100K and 100 miles. Here’s a link to the race website, and here’s a link for online registration.
Weekend of July 13-14
Fisher Fair 5K
This 5K is Saturday, July 13, in Fisher. Participants get free admission with their bib numbers to the demolition derby at the Fisher Fair that night. Here’s a link to the race website.
Dog Days 5K
This 5K is Saturday evening, July 13, in Hudson. The race is part of the 555 Summer Series of races that also includes the Downs Freedom Run on June 29 in Downs and the 5-mile Park 2 Park run on July 4 in Bloomington. Click here for more information and online registration.
Women’s Distance Festival
This is a female-only 2-mile race on Saturday, July 13, in Springfield. There’s also a kids’ fun run for girls and boys ages 2-10. Click here for the race website and click here for online registration.
Ride to the Depot
This bike ride on Sunday, July 14, starts and ends in White Heath. Cyclists can choose from distances of 30, 40, 70 and 100 miles, as well as a 16-mile family route. The rides consist of a 30-mile loop that goes through Allerton Park to the south and a 40-mile route that goes through Lake of the Woods to the north. The ride includes breakfast, snack stops and pizza and beer at the end. Proceeds will go to the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Here’s a link for more information and to register.
CFK60
The Cyclingforkids ride is Sunday, July 14, in Bloomington. Ride distances are 30 and 60 miles. The ride benefits Children’s Home + Aid of Illinois and the McLean County Child Protection Network. Click here for more information and click here for online registration.
Bailie Ann’s Runnin’ for Rescues
This 5K race is Saturday, July 13, at Weldon Springs State Park in Clinton. The route is partly on road and partly on trail. A portion of the race proceeds will benefit animal rescue organizations. Here’s a link for online registration.
If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.
Jodi Heckel, a writer for the University of Illinois News Bureau, is a runner and triathlete. Her email is jheckel@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on twitter (@jodiheckel).