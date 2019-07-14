What happens if you hit somebody while driving a car on an Illinois public roadway and your car has no liability insurance covering it (or you)?
If the other party is injured or killed, or there is property damage caused by your driving that is more than $500, your driver’s license may be suspended. A suspended license means you can’t operate a motor vehicle on a public roadway until you get unsuspended. If you are caught driving on a public roadway while your license is suspended, you could face hefty fines and/or jail time.
What can a negligent-driving-suspended-knucklehead do to get unsuspended?
First, you can ask the Illinois secretary of state to conduct a hearing at any driver’s facility to contest the preliminary finding that you are at legal fault for the injury. If at such hearing the sec of state determines there is no probable legal fault, then the only thing to get immediately unsuspended is buy insurance using a form called SR22. You will have to carry that coverage for the next 36 months.
If probable liability is affirmed, you can settle with the injured party or go to court and win the court case that you are not at legal fault.
The secretary of state finding of probable fault in your hearing at the driver’s facility does not legally bind you on liability toward the other party. The claimant still has to file suit and prove you are at legal fault in the accident to force payment from you.
But going to court takes time.
However, while the lawsuit is pending, you can deposit money as a security deposit in the amount certified by the Illinois Department of Transportation. In property damage claims, that might be based on the repair estimates. But it could be a substantial sum if there was a personal injury.
One can also buy a surety bond to cover the deposit. The party claiming the damage or injury must file suit and win, or settle, to recover the deposit. If suit is not filed within two years of the accident, the deposit is refunded.
If you settle with the other side to get your license unsuspended, such settlement can either be in a lump sum or in installments. If an installment plan is agreed to between you and the claimant, the settlement paperwork is filed with the sec of state, your SR22 is bought, a reinstatement fee is paid and, presto, you will get unsuspended.
But you better stay current on the settlement payments. If you miss an installment and the other side reports that, your license will get suspended again.
Finally, there is the nuclear option to get unsuspended for your bad driving without liability insurance — filing bankruptcy. Upon notice given to the secretary of state of the bankruptcy filing, your license will be reinstated (again, only if you also show proof of having liability insurance now in effect through the SR22).
The point of this law is to motivate motorists to have liability insurance so as to protect others from wayward driving.
Unfortunately, there is nothing protecting Cubs fans from wayward Cubs pitching.