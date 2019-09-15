Listen to this article

The Way We Were: High school homecoming

WWW HOCO 1994 Tuscola.jpg
WWW HOCO 2002 Central.jpg
WWW HOCO 2002 Oakwood.jpg
WWW HOCO 2005 Urbana.jpg
WWW homecoming 1962 Bement

Homecoming started as a collegiate event, but local high schools have a history that goes back 100 years.

Let's go back just 57 years. Mary Sue Burgess was the center of attention at Bement High School’s 1962 homecoming coronation. She had a beautiful blue gown. But there wasn’t a king in the royalty list to make her his queen.

Instead: “Two guys crowned me, football co-captains Art Wilkinson and Warren Hendrix,” said Mary Sue, now Mary Burgess Postlewait. “We’ve tried to keep in touch.”

She relived the emotions of the moment: “I remember how surprised I was — and what an honor! I didn’t expect to be queen.”

She said “it was an exciting weekend, a typical small-town homecoming.”

The queen has since married and worked in “a lot of cool places,” including Walt Disney World and Indiana University.

