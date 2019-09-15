From left, Champaign Central High School freshmen Clayton Lehmann, Sophie Bannon, Jack Rossi, Madison Miller and Corey White stuff napkins into chicken wire, supplied by Madison's mom, Meg Miller, as they build a football for their homecoming float Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010, in the garage of Peter and Amy Bannon's home in Champaign.
Centennial High School football players David Bramlett, left, and Zach Edwards hoist up 6-year-old Taryn Clarke of Morrisonville as they shine a spotlight on the school's annual dance marathon, which raises money for Children's Miracle Network hospitals, at a homecoming pep rally Friday, Oct. 10, 2014, at the school in Champaign.
Salt Fork High School student Dawson LaBaw, dressed as a penguin, holds up the sign he made for girlfriend Jessica Wilson, which says, 'Jess, will you waddle with me to Homecoming?' during the school's 2015 festivities.
Homecoming started as a collegiate event, but local high schools have a history that goes back 100 years.
Let's go back just 57 years. Mary Sue Burgess was the center of attention at Bement High School’s 1962 homecoming coronation. She had a beautiful blue gown. But there wasn’t a king in the royalty list to make her his queen.
Instead: “Two guys crowned me, football co-captains Art Wilkinson and Warren Hendrix,” said Mary Sue, now Mary Burgess Postlewait. “We’ve tried to keep in touch.”
She relived the emotions of the moment: “I remember how surprised I was — and what an honor! I didn’t expect to be queen.”
She said “it was an exciting weekend, a typical small-town homecoming.”
The queen has since married and worked in “a lot of cool places,” including Walt Disney World and Indiana University.