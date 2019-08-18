Friends and third-grade classmates Karidia Shelby, left, and Jessica Mack, both 8, show their happiness at returning to school as they check out the growing number of students arriving Monday, Aug. 25, 2003, at Prairie Elementary School in Urbana.
The first day of school can be daunting, or it could be exciting. One thing that can make the day is to see old friends.
Karidia Shelby, on the left in the photo at right, told staff writer Paul Wood that she’s kept in touch with many of the students from those first days.
Now 24 and working in finance, Shelby was having fun with the other girl in the photo at right, Jessica Mack. The 8-year-olds were very happy to be returning to school, checking out the crowd of students arriving at Prairie Elementary School in Urbana. It was Aug. 25, 2003.
“It helps to have friends, but it helps to have good teachers,” Shelby said. “Looking at it now, it’s so interesting to me that we don’t know the journey that’s before us. It’s been a long one, that’s for sure.”
She can still go to her third-grade teacher, Kim Loos, for advice, or just a fun chat. Shelby admits that on her journey, something has never changed: her habit of procrastination that started from doing her homework (or not).
She had a great time playing basketball at Urbana High School, remembering making the varsity team at Urbana as a freshman. Now she has two sons of her own, one in kindergarten. Her last words: “Go Tigers!”
Here are some more more photos from area schools on the first day back from summer:
Second-grader Mariah Coleman, 7, right, tries out her new backpack as her mother, Shareatha, and siblings Martese, 4, and Naturelle, 16 months, see her off to school on the first day of class Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2005, at Garden Hills Elementary in Champaign.
Jenny Cravens, left, and Mary Tamalunis sort through materials Wednesday, July 20, 2005, at Northeast Elementary Magnet School in Danville while preparing for the first day of class the following week.
Ian Wingler, 7, right, walks up to the front door of Robeson Elementary School for the first day of class Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Champaign. The school opened its doors for the first time after completion of a $2.2 million renovation to upgrade the gym, library and classrooms.
Holding his coffee cup, Ryan Bustle, principal of The High School of St. Thomas More, greets students with a fist bump as they walk up to the building for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 18, 2014, in Champaign.