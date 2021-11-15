I am both thankful but also regretful we did not film it.
The footage would’ve been more for the purposes of entertaining than for learning.
Trent and I had just put our boys to bed, and we retired to the couch. Only we wouldn’t be putting on a ballgame or relaxing to a show.
Trent had asked for my help after getting the boys down. I was tired from a long day and didn’t really feel like doing anything other than dozing off, but I had given him my yes. With cups of water by our side and stat sheets in our laps, we were ready to go. Trent let it roll — a rerun of last year’s Maryland vs. Purdue basketball game.
Trent had an audition with the Big Ten Network the following week, and he’d be doing color commentary for that particular game in the studio as part of the interview. I was helping him prepare by channeling my inner Dave Revsine and stepping in on the part of the play-by-play analyst.
It was laughable. Especially at first.
If it were still possible for me to be embarrassed in front of my husband, I would have been. It was truly that bad.
But there we were.
Me as Dave Revsine and him as the color commentary. Sitting on our couch, dialed into a tiny laptop screen, stumbling over names, struggling to stay energized at 9 p.m. More than once we had to pause the game. Not for a rerun or a media timeout, but because one of our boys came down and needed a drink. And then needed to use the potty. And then needed another toy. And finally needed to be tucked in.
This went on for some nights in a row.
Trent was alright and showed marked improvement. I was just awful. It was quite clear that my future would not be in play-by-play analysis. We were hoping our efforts would help his future and, at the very least, not hurt it.
When the day of Trent’s audition in Chicago with the BTN came, he was as nervous as I’ve seen him in a long time. It brought me back to his pregame playing days.
I, on the other hand, was relieved. No more late-night play-by-play practice.
Trent had pages of notes and hours of practice to himself. But I can still imagine how he felt with most of his experience happening alongside his wife on the couch with a muted laptop playing last year’s reruns.
Amateur-ish.
Could he make the leap from living room to real-life studio? Surely there were guys who were more experienced, more qualified.
But one thing I admire that my husband embraces and I’m slowly learning to as well — that everyone starts out as an amateur.
Experts were once amateurs.
Excellence once looked amateur.
And further? The best in the business still approach their craft with a little bit of amateurism. It looks a lot like curiosity, diligence and openness to improvement.
Trent’s interview came and went.
And it went well. One of the best they’ve had in years, he was told.
He’s slated for games and studio work this upcoming season.
I’m thrilled. Thrilled he will have a shot to prove himself. And that he’ll have a better teammate than me when he does.
Last week held his first game as an analyst with the BTN. I still laugh thinking about what led up to it. Those nights on the couch with kids interrupting our otherwise awful broadcast of last year’s games.
Amateurs — it’s very much what we looked like (at best). And very much how we felt.
I’ll watch Trent do work next to experts in the business as they analyze experts in the sport. And I’ll have a new kind of appreciation for those experts.
Really, any experts in any field.
What I’ve come to admire most about the pros is that they were willing to persevere through the amateur years.