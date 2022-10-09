I’m sitting out on the high deck in the cool of the morning. The house is quiet. The sun has been up for a while. I can’t see it, but it is hitting the only mountain I can glimpse through the clearing. The sky is blue with wispy clouds. Birds are chirping nearby and far away.
To my left, another bird holds a long trill, but I can’t tell you the birds’ names because the internet is down here, and my bird identification app won’t work. No cellphone coverage in these hills.
We drove through winding roads with our middle son, Dylan, to visit family in Virginia. The other two boys met us here. It’s the first time in over a decade that we’ve all been together.
The forest is pine and tulip trees and rhododendron and magnolia. The trees have long, straight trunks with hardly any undergrowth on the forest floor except for an occasional black raspberry cane or a few Mayapples.
Yesterday, we took a walk along the ridge of the mountain and found a turtle’s carapace. Our oldest son, Chandra, made a joke that the turtle had simply changed shells, like a hermit crab, but its poor front door had been ripped off the hinges, so I think the turtle was somebody’s lunch.
In the clearing yesterday, two wild tom turkeys jousted until they made peace and then grazed companionably for a while. A large yellow and black butterfly just flew by, too fast for me to get a good look or a photo.
Yesterday, we went to town. Floyd is a sweet little mountain town with lots of culture. It hosts music festivals and art galleries.
We walked along the main drag, checking out places for lunch, a couple of food trucks with a hippie vibe, a Mexican cantina, but we finally settled on pizza at Dogtown Tavern. True to its name, it was welcoming to canine friends, and the table next to ours had a friendly rottweiler who drank water from a silver bowl. We shared three pizzas and many stories. It’s good to catch up with your grown children.
Afterward, we walked to Food Lion to pick up a few groceries.
We passed a yard with a little stand that said “FREE PLANTS,” and I took home a Leechee tree seedling. Since we were in town, I could use my phone to look it up and discovered that a Leechee is an evergreen broadleaf with orange fruit. You can make tea from the leaves.
In the morning, we walked out on the mountain to the chimney. It is the stone remains of the postmaster’s house from the 1880s. I told the story of how soon after my in-laws first moved out to this mountain, the family gathered and laid a fire. As soon as it was lit, a large family of snakes came slithering down the chimney.
Chandra, who had been examining the stone arch of the hearth, jumped back and said, “I feel like that is a story that could have been told before I got so close to the chimney.” I told him the snakes would likely stay put, unless we decided to light another fire.
In the afternoon, we took the party to the winery, Chateau Morrisette. Its mascot is a black lab who graces all the labels.
When we arrived, we encountered in the doorway a giant of a black dog. Not a lab, because it was long-haired and easily twice the size of Ursula. It was something like a tall Bernese mountain dog, but pure black. She lay so still that at first, I thought she was a bearskin rug, but she tolerated our pettings and the attentions of everyone who came in the door.
She would periodically get up and make the rounds, plodding methodically out to the patio and around the courtyard. The she’d recline again in the entryway, drawing more attention and pettings from the guests.
We ordered some snacks and tasted some wine, finally settling on a couple bottles of their cabernet sauvignon.
I’ll never get tired of listening to my children chatter, sharing stories with their grandparents and asking them questions. I sat and absorbed the moment. This multigenerational visit is so important.
I ponder on this joy, and along comes another butterfly, large and yellow with black markings. I would be exaggerating if I said it was the size of a postcard, but only a little. It flutters up above my head, higher and higher, finally settling on the leaf of a tulip tree.
Flutter in Beauty; Visit in Peace; Blessed Be.