If you give a mouse a dinghy, he’s going to want to make a little home. If he makes a little home, he’s going to want a door ... and a window. If he makes a door and a window, he’s going to want to store his sunflower seeds.
We finally got our boat in the water at our home port in Lake Erie, which means we don’t have to car camp at the state park anymore. We still had some work to do to make our boat ship-shape, but at least we could sleep in our berth and cook in our galley. After a few days of upgrades and minor repairs, Captain Mike decided we could take off the next morning, perhaps to anchor at one of the islands and explore with the dogs. My husband always has good ideas for sailing, and I defer to his wisdom in this (just as he defers to my wisdom in everything else).
We put up the sails — the jib and the mainsail. Just before bed, Michael decided to inflate our dinghy so we could cast off bright and early. He carried the dingy to the boat and unfolded it on the deck. What’s this? A bunch of sunflower seeds came spilling out. I was in the cockpit, brushing the brown dog, Cullen. I heard “Oh no,” from above. I clambered onto the deck and saw the cause of the mild oath: two big holes chewed in the rubber of our dinghy. That put a damper on our float plan. Without our dinghy, we could anchor but not row to shore. It would be fine for the two of us to just stay on the water for the remainder of our vacation, but we have never been able to convince the dogs that it’s okay to poop and pee on the deck (we could just hose it off). We really need the dinghy to take the dogs ashore.
The next morning, instead of heading out in this fine weather, we wrapped the dinghy back up and went to see what could be done. It could be repaired for a price that was higher than we liked but lower than buying a whole new dinghy after only one season. It might be repaired in a few days or maybe a week or more (which was all the time we had for sailing). So now, we are limited to day sails and try to make the best of it.
We’ve gotten into a rhythm. Wake up and make coffee, walk the dogs, make breakfast, eat, walk the dogs once more and head out. We don’t go far, and motoring through the channel to the lake proper is always fun. The dogs sit in the cockpit in their life jackets, nose up, smelling the breeze. We motor past people fishing.
(One young man yesterday called out to us: “Can I come?” I laughed and told him to come on and bring us a fish. He took a few steps running and made to dive off the jetty and swim to us. We all laughed as we motored past, and he went back to his friends and his fishing pole.)
We motor past the Middle Harbor Costal Wetlands trail and sometimes see people walking. We pass a lagoon filled with blooming lotuses. I think back on aquaculture lagoons and my favorite meals in China and tell Michael, “In China, that would be food.” We pass egrets standing silently on the edge of the water. We pass cormorants and herons and ducks. Ahead, we see some strange birds in the shallows, some look almost like penguins. We laugh when we get closer. They are just Canada geese. When they are butt-up to grab lunch under the surface, their white bellies show — hence the penguin mix-up.
We motor out into the lake and put up the sails for a bit then swing around to anchor in East Harbor. The motorboats can get a lot closer to shore than we can, but we are happy to drop our anchor and jump off the stern. The sun is hot, and the water is cold. Nice combination. The lake is murky, but that’s OK. It’s refreshing. I do a dog-paddling swim for a bit and then begin to slowly circle the boat. Swimming is my favorite exercise because I keep cool even as I raise my heart rate. We take turns dipping in the lake, and the dogs watch over us from the cockpit. When we are hungry, we make a little lunch then go back to harbor in time for dinner and to walk the dogs again. We do some version of this every day while the fine weather holds until we get our dinghy back. But even if we don’t, this kind of lazy vacation suits us fine. I guess we can’t be too mad at the mouse.
Walk in Beauty; Work in Peace; Blessed Be.