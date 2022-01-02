If you go sailing in San Francisco Bay, be sure to visit the Palace of Fine Arts. It’s only a 7 minute walk from the pier where we waved goodbye to our captain.
It was built in 1915 for the Panama-Pacific Exposition, when San Francisco rose from the rubble of the 1906 earthquake.
We came from the port and walked along a beautiful lagoon with the grand rotunda across the water. The open-air domed building looked like a dream of ancient Rome, and people walking around the grounds were tiny from our vantage point.
We followed a curving path at the edge of the water with a lawn behind us where people had spread blankets for picnics, enjoying the afternoon sun. We were visiting our youngest, Ellis, and he agreed that we really lucked out with the weather. This late in the year, it should be foggy and clammy. Joey, his friend who had joined us for the day, agreed.
We followed the path all the way around the lagoon until we were the tiny people in the Rotunda, which was impossibly big, like a pavilion in the garden of a giant. We stood next to huge columns with decorative capitals, carved women peering down at us. Stone urns as tall as me stood above us on stone platforms.
Brides and grooms wandered through the grounds, trailing photographers with their cameras. The golden hour was approaching, and these ruins made a lovely backdrop for wedding or engagement photos.
Behind the rotunda were exhibit halls. The grounds were carefully landscaped with weeping willows, pines, rushes and some kind of plant with a broad, frilly leaf on the end of a tall stalk, reminiscent of a giant rhubarb plant, growing at the water’s edge.
Something about the variety of green textures against the sandy-colored sculpted stone made it seem even more like the ancient ruins it was modeled after. Nothing but the palace remains from the compound of buildings of the exhibition, and the palace itself took a decade to renovate in the 1960s and 70s.
When we had drunk our fill of ancient scenery, we wandered around the neighborhood until we found some pizza, a little further for ice cream and cookies, and then called for a car to take us back to Ellis’.
Joey came along because he wanted some sourdough starter. He had explained to Ellis that he was in a terrible cycle.
“I forget about my sourdough starter and then try to make bread. It is terrible, so then I don’t feel like feeding the starter, and it gets worse.”
He wanted to begin anew, and Ellis said he could set him up with a fresh start. At home, he scooped some sourdough into a jar, and we said our goodbyes to Joey.
The next day, our boy had planned a neighborhood tour for us. We met our guide at the oldest public library in San Francisco, Park Branch Library. We had wondered earlier if this was one of the Carnegie libraries, but no. Our guide, Rodney, told us this area had a strong union stance and didn’t want Mr. Carnegie’s money.
Rodney was appropriately dressed in a tie-dye shirt and bell bottoms. He carried a portable speaker and augmented his tour with a soundtrack, telling us bits of music history as we walked from one landmark to another.
But he started his story way before the Summer of Love, asking us to guess what kind of landscape the neighborhood had before the buildings were there. Ellis guessed sand dunes. (He had been on the tour before, but to be fair, I was going to guess the same thing based on the location.)
And our guide, Rodney, proceeded to tell us that the city had carted in tons and tons of horse manure to build the soil in order to turn the area into a garden, planting the palms and angel’s trumpets and bottle brush trees and fuscia vines that we saw all around us.
We followed our guide for a very pleasant two hours while we heard music lore and visited landmarks like the Grateful Dead House and the Hippie Tempation House and saw murals of Janice Joplin and some giant legs with fishnet stockings kicking out of a second story window.
If you go, you can find free neighborhood tours at sfcityguides.org.
Tour in Beauty; Journey in Peace; Blessed Be