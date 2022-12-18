Last week, I was thinking about my kindergarten report cards. We didn’t really get letter grades; it was just “S” for satisfactory progress or “U” for unsatisfactory progress.
Here is what I think my kindergarten teacher might say about my time in China:
Skills: S. Mary is learning many new skills. How to rent a bike with her city card, how to use her blue code to re-enter campus after a trip outside, how to ride to the mall and buy a few things at the supermarket.
Plays well with others: S. Although shy, Mary is making new friends.
She finds someone to sit with at meals about half the time. Often, she looks at her phone alone at her table, but that is similar to others in the canteen.
She has started learning Chinese, and I hope she will soon say more than a simple greeting.
Yes, I’m taking a Chinese language class. The first one was online, and it was hard. We took turns pronouncing words and syllables and practicing a little dialogue.
“Are you the teacher?” “No, I’m an international student. She is the teacher.”
I tried it out on my class. “Are you the teacher?” I asked them. They looked really confused.
So I reassured them: “I am the teacher.” They didn’t comment on my accent, but they seemed to understand my sentence.
Then I told them that this was the only sentence I knew how to say, but that both ways are correct, because I learn from them just as much as I teach them.
I’m looking forward to learning more sentences next week in Chinese class when we meet in the classroom.
It’s turning cool here, and we are finally getting a tiny bit of fall color: Just a yellow tinge to a few of the trees, but one hedge, trimmed square about knee-high, has suddenly sprouted scarlet leaves just on the top.
It looks like a long, green table with flowers scattered on it. We got some rain overnight that washed the air, and I’m reveling in the cool freshness.
Maria, my young friend from Pakistan, scolds me because she thinks I don’t dress warmly enough. Yesterday, I thought she would be pleased because I wore long sleeves, but she was tucked inside a warm jacket. “What would you wear if you were in Antarctica?” she asked. I laughingly told her, “I’d probably put on a sweater.”
I’m missing a lot of excitement at home. Michael says the corn has been cut. The horizon is back, and now I could look out over the stubble to see Uncle David’s big rock if we could walk out to the pond to check on the goldfish together.
Until I get home, he shows me with his camera how big the fish are getting. I’m sorry I missed the big combines going back and forth over the field. Harvest is one of my most favorite times of year. My husband also had a tree cut down. The big silver maple by the kitchen door was dangerously rotted. Michael had taken some limbs down over the years, and one big one simply fell one day. Now I can quit worrying that another limb might fall on someone as they walk up the stone path to our door.
One of my favorite things about teaching in China is the opportunities to learn about different cultures. Our campus is home to a lot of Chinese students and teachers, of course, but also to international students and faculty.
Last night, I went to a cultural exchange session to learn about Indonesian culture. Ian is a grad student who befriended me on my first visit to China, and he was presenting about his home. He had prepared snacks and lemon grass tea for us and showed us a selection of traditional Indonesian clothing, some actual batik (which he told us was very expensive because of the time-consuming process to produce it) and some shirts that were just printed with batik patterns. All were beautifully detailed and rich in color. We each had an envelope with puzzles he made by cutting up photographs. I put mine together and discovered a beautiful photograph of an island on a lake inside an island. My table neighbor had a puzzle of a corpse flower.
Ian had prepared an information-rich slide show, and I learned that Indonesia is much larger than I knew, with 17,000 islands and about 900 indigenous cultures speaking over 700 distinct languages. He showed us the national flag, very simple. The top half is red to represent courage, and the bottom half is white to represent purity. I’m looking forward to more talks, and Maria said she would soon teach us about her home in Pakistan.
Learn in Beauty; Teach in Peace; Blessed Be