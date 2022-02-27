You have to give Ursula credit. I tell my students that my black lab’s superpowers are cleverness and thievery. And now she has a new trick up her sleeve.
I was in the kitchen putting an English muffin in the toaster oven. I had laid the butter out on the counter when I heard a very determined “Woof!” I turned around, and Ursula was staring at me intently.
“Do you want to go out, girl?” I asked and walked toward the door. She started to follow me, but as soon as I was out of the kitchen, she turned around. What made me look over my shoulder in time to see her slinking back to the counter? I’ll never know, but she almost got my butter.
It’s cold in Birdland, and we’ve kept the flock in the coop, but one little lavender Orpington hen was afraid to go in a few evenings ago. There are too many rowdy roosters in there for her taste. I saw her at dusk looking for a place to hide, so I opened the garage door and let her in. She stayed snug in the garage for several days, when I finally caught her and put her with her sister, cloistered in the little chick coop. That will keep them separate from the roosters for a while, until it warms up, and they can go outside again.
But this morning, Michael called me over to peer inside an empty feed sack. We get our chicken feed in 50-pound bags, and the empties had been piled on the counter. My husband was cleaning up, and, way in the back, he found the little hen’s stash of eggs. Sadly, they had frozen, the luminous white glowing through the cracks. I brought them in and placed them in a dish in the fridge to thaw. They will be good for scrambled eggs.
And this morning, I found a surprise on the floor of the coop. A turkey egg! Oblong, pointed and lightly speckled. The first one of the year. I think it’s good luck for Epiphany.
Yesterday, as I was packing to go back to China for the spring semester, I decided to check my flight information. I’ve been telling my students all fall that I would see them on the first day of classes in February. I would have to leave in January to get there in time because of the 35-day quarantine. We were all looking forward to meeting in person after seeing each other in a tiny patchwork of photos on Zoom all semester.
I wanted to double check my flight information, but to my surprise, my flight to Detroit was there on the app, but the leg to Shanghai had disappeared! I went into panic mode and spent the morning on the phone. Cancelled. After trying so hard to get back to campus last fall, it looks like I may not make it for the spring either. We had already booked a hotel in Chicago for the night between my COVID-19 test and the flight, so we decided to calm down and take a consolation trip.
We made reservations to skate outdoors at the skating ribbon in Maggie Daley Park. We wanted outdoor activities for safety, frigid weather be damned. The skating ribbon is a lovely undulating 400-meter rink that surrounds the rock-climbing wall that’s open during summer months when the ribbon becomes a roller rink and walking path. It has a little terrain, so you go up and down even as the ribbon curves back and forth, like you are skating on a frozen river. We only had half an hour to skate before Zamboni time, but that was enough to go around four times — roughly a mile. And that was enough exercise for a couple of old folks like us. The skating had warmed us, and we drank hot chocolate and watched the Zamboni go around.
After checking into the hotel to warm up, we wandered down Michigan Avenue, crossing the river and watching the sky darken and twilight come.
Coming back toward the hotel, we watched the waxing crescent moon setting over the tops of the buildings. The moon glowed, and the stone buildings seemed to glow, too.
Back in the room, we warmed up again with some tea. Michael asked, “Would we be tea-a-holics if we had a second pot of tea?” I agreed that another pot would be cozy. “We’re on a regular tea tear.”
Skate in beauty; glide in peace; blessed be.