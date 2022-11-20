I’m in my second quarantine hotel in Jiaxing, China. It’s quite nice, but I’m on to my third tomorrow. Each move brings me closer to my final destination, the campus where I teach in Haining.
I’ve been here for a week and have already survived a typhoon. This far inland, the weather is not so dangerous as long as you can take shelter, and I could not leave my hotel room. I was glad to stay here, cozy, after seeing some videos of cars getting swept off the road in the rain. I pulled my curtains tight, but outside my window, it sounded like angry elephants trumpeting all night.
My hotel room is quite luxurious, with a king-size bed. The corridor has a long marble counter where my tea boiler is and lots of large mirrors. It also has a fridge, rare in the quarantine hotels I’ve lived in. This is great because I can’t always eat all my food. I can put the yogurt or fruit in there for later. They deliver three meals a day. The breakfast is usually porridge and an egg with either a steamed bun or rice balls.
This morning, I got a salty egg and stirred it into my porridge. It works well because the porridge is pretty bland, and the salty egg is pretty salty.
The salty eggs come shrink-wrapped, and the first time I got one I thought it was a ceramic egg for a keepsake because the shell was so hard. But it was also slightly translucent, and I could see the yolk and the air pocket, so I cracked it open. In retrospect, I’m pretty sure it was a duck egg. They are larger with a tougher shell.
It was so salty! I thought it would have been good to mix in my rice, but I had already eaten it.
I looked online and discovered that Chinese salty eggs are eaten at Mid-Autumn Festival. After curing, the yolk becomes firm and a darker golden color, like the rising full moon. These can be baked in a moon cake, cooked in a Chinese recipe or just eaten boiled. Sadly, I didn’t get a moon cake like my friend, who is quarantined in a different hotel.
The bathroom is a cube near the bed, walled off by sliding glass doors with a wood-grain pattern, a large bathtub and a separate shower room. In the shower is a clever laundry line, which is good, because I have to do my laundry in the sink. The bathtub is lavish, and I can stretch out my whole length.
This hotel is as swanky as my final destination before I can enter campus. I stayed at the Langham last year and packed bath salts because I remember the tub. But this room does one better with a heated toilet seat and a warm-water bidet.
Really! These are not luxuries I would seek out, but it’s nice to stumble onto them.
I miss home but video chat with Michael twice a day. His mornings are my evenings and vice versa. Before I go to bed, he walks me around the yard on his morning coffee walk and shows me what’s blooming, what’s ready to harvest. I call to the dogs through the phone, but they don’t seem to hear me.
The yard in Birdland is lush after a rain and trim after Michael’s mowing. He showed me my garden bed with the bamboo fence to keep the chickens out. The Mexican sunflowers and cosmos are as tall as I am and full of blossoms. The tomatoes are ready to harvest. They are heirloom cherry tomatoes, mostly volunteers from last year, and he showed me how he filled his coffee mug with them.
I view the world through windows now, the tiny window on my phone where I can see my beloved, and the large window that opens to my balcony. I would love to slide the glass door across and step out onto the slate patio there, but they warned me not to.
I’m on the fourth floor, and I can see other windows across the courtyard. The courtyard opens to a lake with a walking path and some white lounge chairs. I imagine walking that path around the lake. Across the lake are rows and rows of apartments. A magpie flies up to the roof across the way and reminds me that soon I will be able to leave this room and re-enter the wide world.
Observe Beauty; Anticipate Peace; Blessed Be.