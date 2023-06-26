Our time in China is coming to a close, but we are making the most of our last weeks with high adventure. That’s a lie. I spend all day most days grading essays so I can submit final grades before I go home next week. Still, Michael has convinced me to take a few half-days off. My husband is persuasive.
We rode bicycles to DongShan Park (East Mountain Park) and came home via Nanganxiang (the “old town” where my favorite vegetarian restaurant is. It was our second trip there.). A few days later, we rode to XiShan Park (West Mountain Park) because we wanted to see the museum across the street. It was relatively small but filled with antiquities — my favorites were the ceramic bowls, sometimes whole, sometimes in shards. The ceramics were my favorites, that is, until we were just about to go, and a kind woman pointed us to the second floor to see the lantern displays.
Oh my! We had the floor to ourselves and explored. Large scenes of animals made of silk stretched over a metal framework, lit from within. A white elephant with flowers emblazoned on his ears, legs, forehead, titled “Everything Renewed.” “Carp Jumps the Dragon Gate” is a goldfish with delicate scales perched on bent tail atop a waterspout. It is poised to jump over a gate standing in the ocean waves. “Dragon Boat” has six pairs of oars and carries a temple on his back. His brightly lit head stares fearsomely into the distance.
The museum guard sitting in a dark corner surprised us by calling out to us in English. His English is about as good as my Chinese; we each threw a few words back and forth between us, but he was friendly and eager to talk. We discovered his Western name is Joseph, and he suddenly grinned and called, “Wait,” before running around the corner. He came back and flipped a switch, and the lanterns were suddenly animated just for us. The dragon boat rocked in the waves while blue porpoises jumped alongside. The carp’s gills pumped with exertion as she prepared to jump. “Nine Dragoned Ball” spun with multicolored serpentine dragons writing on its surface.
After the museum, we headed to the InTime Mall to pick up a few groceries from the Bravo in the basement. I led the way on the city bike, and Michael followed on my own bike. It was just a few miles, but when I turned back at an intersection, he was not behind me. I waited a good five minutes, only a little worried — after all, I hadn’t made any turns. Eventually, he showed up, walking my bike. The pedal had come off. We walked the rest of the way to the mall and decided what to do: get our groceries and take a cab home. We would come back and deal with the broken bike later.
Yesterday, we hosted a little party for Michael’s birthday. It was supposed to be a surprise, but someone let the cat out of the bag. My friend helped me order a Chinese birthday cake: a sponge cake with a light cream frosting, fruit and chocolate Mah Jong pieces on top. It came in a beautiful, fitted box that I want to take home. We hosted our expat friends and Chinese friends, talking and laughing into the night. It was bittersweet. I am wondering why I waited so long to invite friends over. Is there even time for another gathering before we go home? Maybe not, but I won’t wait so long next semester.
And today was graduation. The freshmen I taught my first semester (on Zoom because the pandemic had just started) walked across the stage today as I looked on proudly. As they approached the podium to claim their diplomas and shake hands with the deans, I thought of the students whose final projects I am grading now. Some came to me as excellent writers and would be excellent writers with or without Rhet class. Others came as “green hands,” as they like to say, and I hope I’ve taught them each something about the conventions and ethics of academic writing. Some of them learned my lessons willingly; a few willfully ignored my advice. But all of them have matured over the course of these two semesters, and I’m privileged to have witnessed that. When they had all crossed the stage, even though I knew it was coming, I still blinked back tears when the dean invited the Class of 2023 to turn their tassels. A simple symbol of a meaningful transition.
Graduate in Beauty; Transform in Peace; Blessed Be.