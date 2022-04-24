After several days of constant snowfall on Lake Fanny Hooe in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, this morning dawned bright and sunny. In the night, someone had made tracks all over the frozen lake, a meandering trail, like a double dotted line, a little bit fuzzy and blue in the white field of snow.
I’m standing on our balcony and marveling at the icicles, silvered in the sun. It’s been so long since we’ve had this kind of winter at home that everything seems magical now.
But I remember breaking these off of our house in Champaign and sword fighting with my siblings, or (ick) licking them like silver popsicles. There were always enough for all five of us. Nothing like a trip up north to bring back memories of a real winter.
On the morning dog walk, I found that the path to the falls was groomed only partway, but no matter, the dogs don’t mind if we just walk the length of the trail back and forth a few times. I say, “let’s turn back,” and happily wagging, they do.
As we head to the hotel, I’m wishing I had a pair of Hok skis, like we used at the lodge yesterday. Hok skis are a new (to us) kind of cross-country ski. It’s also called “ski-shoeing.” These skis have one-way nylon knap on the underside, so you can ski uphill without the awkward duck-walk of regular cross-country skis.Michael and I found them easy to use and versatile.
The ski clerk told my husband that we could ski a groomed trail or just cut across the powder in the field. Hok skis are shorter and wider than regular cross-country skis. You don’t need special shoes, they just clasp over your own boots.
We were at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, a beautiful log timber resort built in the 1930s as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. The Keeweenaw Mountain Lodge history site tells us that the project was born out of a social tragedy.
With the 1929 stock market crash, the copper mines became unprofitable, and in 1932, they suspended all mining activities. Imagine a thousand families without work, a 75.2 percent unemployment rate in the county.
A mining company owned the land, and they granted it to the county with the stipulation that a golf course be built and accessible to county residents. The county ran it until a few years ago, when they sold it to an LLC, but anyone can ski or hike for free if they come in and sign a waiver.
Skiing along the groomed trail (being careful to avoid the parallel cross-country ski tracks in the center of the trail, like railroad tracks) was easier than skiing in the powder, but we went off trail a few times. Once to check out a gazebo and again when we met a group of skiers who emerged from the woods. We decided to follow their trail back the way they had come.
The forest was silent, sound muffled by the snow, and snow be-decked pines and bare trunks of aspen sheltered us from any wind. Their trail led us to a cliff — open-face rock on our left, a steep hill to our right. We saw strange tracks where clumps of snow had fallen from the rocks and then rolled down the hill, gathering into snowballs.
I had fun, for a while, pushing tiny clumps over the side and watching them roll down — until the steepness struck me and I thought I’d better watch my step.
Then I heard my own voice talking softly: Oh no. Why did we come this way? Don’t fall. So steep!
Michael followed me with comforting talk of his own to counter my worries: You’re OK. Look at that bird! You’ll be fine. Keep going. Isn’t this gorgeous?
When we finally emerged, I felt like we had had an adventure. Michael pointed at a flock of wild turkeys running in a line and then disappearing over the crest of a hill. We decided to take a little break and head back to the lodge for lunch.
There was a little window where we had already shared a muffin with our coffee in the morning before skiing, and we both ordered a bowl of soup, chicken vegetable. The soup came with a savory muffin and a visit from the chef, a grandmotherly woman with a charming accent who interrupted our argument about what vegetables were in the muffin. (I said parsley, and Michael said broccoli.) She told us it was parsley and shredded zucchini. Either way, it was delicious, and our little conversation with her warmed us as much as the soup.
After lunch, we went back out into the snow to complete the circuit around the golf course, a long, steep route that took us down to the road and then up the hill by the cabins. It was beginning to snow, and I began to worry again about the drive back.
While I was getting out of my skis, Michael snuck around and made us dinner reservations. We had to go home first, of course, and let out the dogs and give them dinner, but Michael and the ski-rental guy convinced me that we’d have no problem getting home in the snow. Or would we?
To be continued ...
Ski in beauty; ramble in peace; blessed be.