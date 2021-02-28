When my bees leave the hive for the first time, they take an orientation flight, spiraling up to get the lay of the land, climbing to view from all directions.
To the north, they’ll see the little spinney of woods that has grown up between our house and the neighbors’, and beyond that, the road running to the east.
They’ll see my Uncle David’s fields and corn crib, the line of hedge apples at the northern edge, and the old pine woods that have given over to a mostly deciduous forest.
To the east, they’ll see the winter fields and Benson Timber, where my Uncle John lives. Closer to the hive, they’ll see my corner meadow with its winding path that forks in the middle.
In the distance, they’ll see the grass waterway, and as they circle around to the south, the meadow before the woods and how the land dips down, and perhaps the wide delta that seems to flood every spring after the planting.
In the yard, they’ll see the machine shed and my little horse trough victory garden, which still had some kale, dark green against the snow.
And I fly with them in my imagination, missing home now, halfway around the world. I am in China, just beginning my strict COVID-19 quarantine of 28 days.
When I finish, I will arrive on campus, where I will meet my students in person for the first time.
I’m in a very nice hotel, the first in a series of four, each one taking me closer to my goal. Accommodations are very comfortable, with a blue plush chair that makes me feel like a princess.
Outside my window is a quiet canal, lined with stately trees.
I’ve seen two kinds of birds, a pair of doves — longer and more elegant than our doves and pigeons here, and a smaller bird with striking black and white markings. They are at street level, so I can’t see them too clearly.
Another bird sings in the trees, but I have only glimpsed a rustle of brown feathers between the leaves.
I brought plenty to keep me busy — books to read, socks to knit, colored pencils and a sketchbook, so I can learn to draw. And yet, I find myself pacing out my room multiple times a day — 15 steps long.
My routine is simple. I wake up around 6 and make coffee in the little pot Michael bought me — my husband knew I’d want to keep that much of my morning tradition.
At about 7:30, a sharp rap at the door signals my breakfast has arrived. I find it in a bag on my door handle. It always contains a brown boiled egg and a steamed bun, as well as a porridge of some kind.
Yesterday, I had savory sticky rice with meat, boiled in a bundle of leaves and tied with twine. It was delicious. Today, I had a thin gruel that I drank with a wide straw from a cup and a fat ear of corn. Today’s steamed bun had a bean paste filling.
Around 9, another knock at the door alerts me that it’s time for my temperature check. Since I’m a possible biohazard, everyone I see has a hazmat suit.
Lunch comes at about 11:30 and dinner at 5:30. Lunch and dinner are abundant — always with both fish and meat, some kind of noodles and at least two vegetables, yogurt or fruit for dessert.
I get a second temperature check around 2 and a phone call asking if I’m OK. So far, I’ve been happy to answer, “Yes, I’m OK!” When the sun goes down, I can see some of the city lights through the trees.
Tomorrow, I continue the journey to my second quarantine site that will take me a little closer to my campus. For now, the sound of cooing draws me to the window. Hungry for the world outside this room, I lean to peer out in the direction of the gentle sound. I don’t see my birds, but I see a rack with blue and mauve clothes of some kind swinging in the breeze. It’s too far away to tell whether they are longish skirts or shortish pants.
Yesterday, they were all the color of new jeans. I don’t know if they’re hanging to sell or dry, but I am ready for the next stage of my adventure.
Walk in Beauty; Work in Peace; Blessed Be