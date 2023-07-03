Our last weeks in China were packed with activity, all the sweeter because we knew we would soon say goodbye.
First, a trip to West Lake, a famous scenic area in Hangzhou. I had already been to West Lake with friends before Michael came — after a trip with friends to climb a mountain to visit a temple, we went into the city for sushi and walked out to the lake.
But saying you’ve been to West Lake is like saying you’ve been to Lake Michigan. Do you mean DuSable Lake Shore Drive? Or up in Wisconsin? My visit was like walking up to the lake from Millenium Park.
With the city behind us, just a short amble from the sushi restaurant, we stood at the edge of the lake at dusk and watched the bats. (If you know me, you know how I love to watch the bats!) Ferry boats slipped over the water to the other side, and at dusk, they began to light up. We could see the temple shining on a hill across the lake.
Now, after two transfers on the light rail, plus a meandering bus ride, my husband and I were on the far side of the lake. We went down the hill from the bus stop and wandered, trying to find our hotel, but the addresses were not always marked, and there was a mix of residential and commercial buildings set back off the main road down wandering alleys. We were looking for numbers, but suddenly, I spotted the name of our hotel painted casually on a wall: “Tea Villa.”
It was a sweet, welcoming place, sort of shabby chic, just how I like my accommodations. The hotel itself was a rambling compound with blocks of rooms and a variety of outdoor restaurants, tea houses and bars. When we tried to order a meal at one restaurant, the server said, “Follow me,” and led us through a zig-zag trail to a pond-side table at a completely different restaurant. We asked for tea with our dinner but didn’t know we would get the complete package. She brought a wooden tray with a small teapot, a glass pitcher and two small cups. The tray had a built-in grate, similar to the tea tray in our room, and we soon learned what the grate was for.
Our server ceremoniously poured hot water all around the tea pot then filled it and dumped it out onto the tray, the water flowing below the grate. I think this was to cleanse and warm it. She then dropped tea into the pot and poured water over it. The tea was transferred to the glass pitcher and then poured into our cups. She repeated this ceremony every time she visited our table. Her graceful movements were calming, and we enjoyed watching her lovely hands each time she poured for us.
It was a short visit, but we spent two lovely days walking around to various sites — gardens and hilly paths and temples. We walked out to the lake and got street food: the most delicious yogurt I ever had in a glass bottle, some oval flatbread with something charred and salty in the center of the dough, and an ice cream cone. We looked across the lake and saw the city on the other side, and I realized I was now on the opposite shore from my previous visit. I thought about waving to the Mary, Lee and LiJing of last week as they stood admiring the bats.
Since it was a working holiday for me, I spent ample time in the lovely room grading (luckily, the WiFi was very good). On our way back to reverse our journey — walk to the bus, jump on the train, bike back to campus — we heard gentle music drifting through the trees and took a detour to investigate. We found a man playing flute in a pavilion. At the edge of the pavilion sat a group of elders, smoking and chatting (loudly) through the concert. We sat and listened for a while then went on our way to find the bus.
Later that evening was the high-table dinner — a campus tradition that I’ve been wanting to participate in since my students wrote about it my first semester teaching on Zoom. Modeled on the tradition of Western universities like Oxford and Hogwarts, the most esteemed members of the academy and guests of honor sit at the high table, while students and professors mingle at the tables on the floor. Everyone wears academic robes, different colors for different places in the hierarchy. We had nameplates and badges, Michael’s proclaimed him “Professor.” We helped the students use knife and fork to cut their meat, much like they helped me with chopsticks when I first arrived on campus. The guest of honor was a CEO of a microchip company. She spoke in Chinese while we listened to simultaneous translations on earphones. After her speech came a slideshow with music. I watched several slides before noticing the music was not a recording; instead, the speaker was singing to us with her own lovely voice.
Next time, I’ll tell you about our lotus dough activity. But for now, we’re looking ahead to our homecoming. Today, we plan our goodbyes to our friends and pack and plan for our journey to the other side of the world.
Travel in Beauty; Journey in Peace; Blessed Be.