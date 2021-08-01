It’s quiet here in Friday Harbor, Wash. I’m enjoying tea on a deck surrounded by flowers: shasta daisies, pots of cockscomb, daylilies, dill, an ocean of pink hydrangeas.
A giant sequoia provides shade, and a weeping willow bends over our roof, dragging tendrils gently across the shingles when the wind blows.
I can see our window from my outdoor office. I hear clapping and look up to see Michael in our window. My husband points to draw my attention to a huge shrubby lavender plant in full bloom.
Bees are working the flowers and land on spires of blossoms. The stems are at least a foot-and-a-half long, and the weight of each bee makes the floret bounce for a moment like a seesaw, and then the bee buzzes to another bloom. I get up to snap a photo.
We’re staying at Tucker House Inn, a warren of Victorian rooms in a house, with cottages in the same style scattered around this common deck. We’re here with our oldest, Chandra, and his lovely wife, Lila, as well as her folks. They have planned a “meet the parents” weekend, since none of us could come to their COVID-19 wedding last year.
This morning, we heard a sharp rap on our door announcing “Breakfast!” and found a wire basket with two metal lunchboxes, each with a Belgian waffle with strawberry jam and a poached egg. Mine was garnished with a sprig of spearmint and another of lavender. I’ll keep it for a nice bedtime tea.
The rooms here are charmingly furnished with period pieces and artwork — complicated prints with captions. The bed is high with a carefully quilted bedspread. I have to use the wooden steps to climb in. Each room is named for a quilt pattern, with a framed square hanging outside the door. Ours is “Secret Passage.” The kids stayed in “Goose in the Pond.”
We arrived on this island northwest of Seattle on a small plane, our luggage carefully weighed and stowed. I could see the pilot and the instrument panel from where I sat, watching his skillful maneuvering. Once in a while, he would gently move a wheel-shaped control on the floor next to his chair, pushing it forward or backward as he stared forward out of the cockpit.
I sat with my head leaning against the bubble-shaped windows most of the time, almost as if I were leaning out of the plane but protected by the glass. We flew over toy boats and islands below us. I kept track with the map I picked up at the little airport. The harbors looked like architectural models.
The seaplane landed in the water and became a boat and docked. We walked up past sailboats and motorboats and saw a plate-sized jellyfish opening and closing; a plumose anemones like giant white, flowery mushrooms hanging off the side of the pier; large brown algae called sea belt undulated in the water.
We could smell Puget Sound, which was not as strongly salty as the ocean. We waited at the port while our kids got a rented van and took us on a circle tour of the island to have lunch at an oyster farm. Sadly, we couldn’t have fresh oysters because the last heat wave killed millions of shellfish and other ocean wildlife.
Instead, we enjoyed grilled oysters and bread and cheese at a picnic table with a view of the oyster fields. An oysterman in waders trolled out on a flat-bottom boat to pull pots out of the water.
As sobering as this last heatwave is for fisheries, industry and wildlife, I fear it won’t be the last with this global heating. I worried about what would become of the oysterman, the island, its complicated economy, as well as the wildlife in the sound. With new catastrophes emerging all the time, can we pull together to preserve our biosphere?
To be continued …
Travel in Beauty; Work for Peace; Blessed Be.