It’s overcast and chilly in my Chinese campus. Yesterday, we had rain, but I didn’t mind. I like walking under my umbrella listening to the tapping of raindrops. I like wearing my rain boots, if I don’t have to wear them too often. I really like how the rain rinses the pollution out of the air. Outside my office window, the cherries are abloom, and I’m reminded of my first glimpse of this campus two years ago.
I had an adventure this week. I had planned to ride one of the city bikes in the afternoon to the supermarket I like to go to in the center of town. But when I told my plan to a friend, she said, “If you wait until five o’clock, maybe I can take you, if you can get home by yourself.” Well, no problem! I can rent a bike downtown and get myself home, and I ended up staying in my office all afternoon. But I got so caught up in working that I forgot to charge my phone, so I grabbed my charger and brought it with me. Surely, I could find a place at the mall to plug in if I need it.
I did my shopping, finding whipping cream for my coffee and the kind of peanuts I like (roasted with chillies and salt and maybe a tiny bit of sugar). I got some fruit and some milk and my favorite teas that I can only find in China (jasmine with grapefruit and green dandelion). I scooped some walnuts into a plastic bag and turned around to have it weighed (I once made the mistake of going to the check-out line without having my loose groceries weighed and was promptly reprimanded and marched back to the pile of walnuts). The one-sided conversation was swift and Chinese, but I got the gist of it. “Who in their right mind would buy such a small amount of walnuts?” The woman held my bag open and indicated that I should scoop some more in. The scoop was large, and I ended up with twice the amount I had planned to buy, but that was OK. I like walnuts, and my bill was only $20 U.S. for all my groceries. My bag was kind of heavy, but the bicycles have baskets on them. Now to find where the city bicycles are parked.
Well, if I’d bicycled to the center of town, I would have remembered which direction I’d approached the mall from, and I would know the way to go home. It’s not complicated. But I couldn’t call up my map program because I wasn’t on Wi-Fi. I knew I could always jump in a cab or even take the bus, but I really just wanted to ride my bike home. But now my cellphone battery was fading, and my phone didn’t catch any internet.
I spotted a Starbucks and bought an expensive tea just for the privilege of using their Wi-Fi and charging my phone. I sent a message to Maria to ask for directions home, but maybe she was in class and didn’t answer. Next, I tried Dr. F, and he sent me a map. Problem solved, but I realized I had worried my friends. When Maria finally got my message, she tried to call me then left me a message: “I’m hoping you’ll get back safely.” I sent her a voice message, letting her know I was already halfway back. I got a text from Dr. F., too: “Stay safe!” I rode home in the dark and into the wind. It was an adventure, but the kind of adventure I like. As I got near, I saw a lighted bridge, like an overpass. I was trying to get my bearings, but I couldn’t remember such a highway in this part of town. Was I lost? No! It was our own South Gate. I never realized it was so lit up at night. Later, when I told Michael, he laughed. “Did they light it up just for you?” asked my husband. “Yes.” I joked. “The lights said, ‘Welcome Home Professor Mary. We’ve been worried about you.’” But truly, I didn’t mean to worry my friends.
I take another look out my office window at the border of cherry trees on our quad. A young man is setting up a tripod to point his camera at one of the more generously blossoming trees. I wish for him a sunnier day for his photo-shoot, but sometimes we have to take the sun with the clouds. I think about how another spring brings more blossoms, more growth, and more adventures.
Wake in Beauty; Drink in Peace; Blessed Be.