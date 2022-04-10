I’m sitting in a yurt at Mount Bohemia, a ski resort in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. If it gets any more crowded, I’ll slip my mask back on. Yesterday at lunch time, when all the tables filled, I was the only one wearing a mask.
We are here with the dogs to enjoy the snow. My husband likes winter sports more than I do, so I sit in the yurt cafe working while Michael skis and skis. It’s 8 degrees outside and a little chilly in here. Tomorrow, it will be warmer, and I will join him on the cross-country or snowshoe trail. If we choose the snowshoe trail, we can bring the dogs.
The yurt is a circle of two-by-four studs with a sturdy wall of wooden lattice and a nylon shell, the seams carefully stitched. Two-by-six boards tilt up to the skylight like spokes. The sun from above and the windows in the walls shine warm on the honey-colored wood.
The skylight, I guess, is about 20 feet up, the whole thing supported by an iron post in the center. Glittery green snowflakes hang from the ceiling, and a circle of string lights hang in yellow plastic cages midway down the ceiling. Fake pine garland with blue Christmas-tree lights circles the whole place. Christmas stockings hang at intervals, so our cafe looks like a festive construction site.
Whenever I come here, I think how cozy a yurt would be at home. Through one doorway is a group dining hall with picnic tables, through another is a bar. I might go get a hot toddy soon.
Driving up here, I told Michael to enjoy it, because this was the last trip I would take in the winter. We left early to avoid the snowstorm that was supposed to hit home, but we didn’t leave early enough to avoid a treacherous drive through low visibility. It was then that I decided it was my last winter trip.
We made it out of the storm and to a hotel in Rockford that allows dogs, and the next morning dawned clear, and I thought maybe it would be all right. The clear weather held until we got to the smaller, windier roads. Which was also when the sun went down and snow started again.
By now, it was my turn to drive, and honestly, treacherous though it was, I feel better when I’m in the driver’s seat. We wound around the hilly road, and Michael pointed out that at least up here they know how to use a snowplow, and the roads were well-groomed: wide and plowed flat with big, curving walls of snow on both sides.
As we drove, the snow stopped and started, and I felt a surge of relief every time it cleared, but it never stopped for long. I told Michael I just don’t enjoy vacations when I think we might die. But when the snow stopped, we found ourselves in a magical wooded tunnel, trees arching over the road. That view was almost worth it. Almost.
Ursula and Cullen dozed in the back of the car, and when we finally arrived at 9 p.m., we found a delightfully kitschy room with 1970s wood paneling, a swag lamp hanging from a chain in the corner, a clever stainless-steel stove/sink/fridge unit (but no radar range) and, best of all, a balcony overlooking a frozen lake surrounded by snow-laden pines.
In the morning, a herd of deer crossed the snow-covered lake in a line. Or were they caribou? They were far away but also pretty big. Too bad we didn’t bring our spyglasses. The dogs settled right in, but then they are happy whenever walks and naps are plentiful.
We’ve been worried about complications that come with age, namely, incontinence. Lately, it’s hard to leave Ursula with anyone, because she needs a potty break at night. She barks, and we wake up to let her out. But how would that work in a hotel?
I decided to try something new and brought her some, um ... doggy diapers. They come in bright colors, but I chose a demure black to match her sleek coat. They have a hole for her tail and wrap around her waist and close with velcro. I was skeptical, but the diapers work great! She doesn’t love getting into them (I have to pull her tail through the hole), but once they’re on, she doesn’t mind, and they saved us from many an accident in the hotel.
Wander in beauty; ramble in peace; blessed be