It is time for us to get our homes ready for winter. It is also time for us to help our neighbors — the bees, butterflies and other insects — be ready for winter, too.
We all need protection from the wind and cold. My favorite way to stay warm is to throw on an extra layer or wrap up in a blanket.
When we are clearing up our yards and gardens, we need to remember to leave some protection and food for the insects and wildlife that have to survive outside. Fallen leaves can serve as habitat for many animals from tiny insects up to salamanders. So rake some leaves around the bases of your bushes and over your flower beds to protect the plants by providing cover for their roots and crowns, and to protect the insects and other small animals hiding under the leaves.
Some moths and butterflies overwinter in the leaves. Some, including some of the fritillaries, overwinter as caterpillars in the leaves, awaiting fresh violet leaves in spring. Other butterflies and moths overwinter as pupae.
The luna moth is one that makes a cocoon in the leaves to hide and have protection from the weather.
Bumblebees are one of the native bees that stay warm under leaves for the winter. We also have some butterflies and beneficial insects, such as green lacewings and ladybug beetles, overwinter as adults in the leaf litter or under bark.
In spring, birds and other animals will sort through the leaves looking for invertebrates to eat. Leave some leaves.
While you are out there putting the garden to bed, don’t cut down all the stems of your perennials, elderberries and cane fruits like raspberries.
About a third of our native bees raise their young inside the hollow pithy stems of these plants. If you leave some of the perennials standing, such as purple coneflower, birds will also benefit by feeding on the seed heads.
If you want that tidy look for part of your yard, you can cut the stems and then stand them in a compost bin for at least a year to let the insects complete their life cycle.
Bees may be living inside your plant stems but butterflies, like the Tiger and Black swallowtail, can attach their chrysalis to the outside of the stem and overwinter as a pupa. Leave some of the stems.
Dr. Lesley Deem is the director/teacher of the Pollinatarium in the Department of Entomology at the University of Illinois.
Upcoming events
— Thinking about becoming a beekeeper this spring? Take apart a real honey bee hive, look at your different options, ask questions and decide what would work best for you to start your own hive. Jan. 11, 18, 25.
— Learn what makes a good home for native bees. Dr. Lesley Deem will share her favorite native bee house design and offer tips for installing them. Feb 8, 15, 22.
— The Pollinatarium is scheduling field trips for schools, families and community groups Wednesday through Saturday. For more information about scheduling a visit, please email Deem at lesleyd@illinois.edu or go online to pollinatarium.illinois.edu and submit a visit request form.