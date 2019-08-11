URBANA — If you live University of Illinois history, there’s one place to be. Even non-alumni can enjoy it.
“We have worked to have an exhaustive collection, and people have really contributed,” said Ryan Ross.
He is the Richmond Family Welcome Gallery’s curator and assistant director for history and traditions programs at the UI Alumni Alliance.
The constantly changing exhibits at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center’s gallery tell the history of the Urbana campus in vibrant colors.
The Richmond Family Welcome Gallery is on the first floor of the center at 601 S. Lincoln Ave., and it’s a spectacular show — for free.
The 14 massive display cases, called Discovery Boxes, display everything about the campus from scholars to rock bands to lost buildings to dorm life to war heroes to favorite teachers.
They’re all interactive.
An exhibit includes temporary Stadium Terrace Housing, created after World War II for thousands of veterans taking advantage of the GI Bill, Ross said.
Memories come from every decade.
Remember the Co-Ed Theater, which stood near Green and Wright streets? It was a feature for decades until it was demolished in 2000. A huge, neon-lit D from the marquee sits in the exhibit.
There are exhibits featuring music at the nearby bars and clubs like Mabel’s, where a single by the Vertebrats brings back ’80s memories for many.
In one of Ross’ favorite displays, UI athletic director Josh Whitman talks about a favorite professor, the late Richard Scanlan, who for years filled the Foellinger Auditorium with his Greek and Roman Mythology students. He often ended a class by donning a toga and uttering a prediction about the next Illini game.
“He always predicted a win, even if the Illini weren’t doing well at the time,” Ross said of Whitman’s beloved professor.
There’s the Trailhead Map, a three-dimensional digital map of the University of Illinois campus.
Visitors can use it to navigate from the Alumni Center to any building on campus.
You can also view the same area 10,000 years ago when the earliest inhabitants were likely to have arrived, Ross said.
The first floor also has images of new construction, milestones and important people from each decade of the university’s history.
Stop in the 1870s and you’ll find the Morrow Plots, an experimental agricultural field that is the oldest of its kind in the country.
You can dictate a short story from your memories of the campus, or enjoy others’ memories, in an oral history exhibit called the Memory Space.
If you want to share your UI memory, the Story Booth is a recording studio that allows visitors to record audio stories of 90 seconds or less.
“People have amazing memories of their time here,” Ross said.
They can be added to the Welcome Gallery’s Memory Space exhibit and could be permanently preserved by the University of Illinois Archives.
You can also make a longer contribution from your scholarly or inebriated time here.
Ross said alumni can use phones or other devices to record a memory of up to five minutes. Submit them to him at rross2@uillinois.edu.
Speaking of inebriated, Ross said the Hangouts and Watering Holes exhibit recalls popular bars, restaurants and other student hangouts from more than 100 years. If you don’t see your favorite, it can be added to the exhibit.
But there are much more serious objects — the real thing, featured in the Discovery Boxes, which include artifacts as well as digital exhibits on more than 130 topics. Well-respected novelist and 1978 English grad (and later chaired professor) Richard Powers’ MacArthur “genius” grant diploma is on display, as is his hefty National Book Award trophy.
Powers received perhaps America’s highest writing honor for his 2006 novel, “The Echo Maker.”
At the time of its loan to the university for the Welcome Gallery, the author was out of town.
“His wife warned us it was heavy,” Ross said.
“The National Book Award is so heavy, when his wife handed it to me, she said, ‘Now, don’t bludgeon anyone with this.’ Because it really looks like something that could be used in the game ‘Clue.’ Colonel Mustard did it in the study with the National Book Award.”
The family of Dan Perrino, whose Medicare 7, 8 or 9 Dixieland band was a favorite at Urbana gatherings, loaned his jacket and his saxophone. The band helped ease tensions on campus starting during the Vietnam War era.
A PLATO V terminal shows the UI anticipating the computer age.Originally conceived here in 1960, this V, a late-generation terminal, features many elements far ahead of its time, including instant messaging and a touch screen.
At the other end of the spectrum, there’s a Tang Dynasty Horse, more than 1,000 years old, and on loan from the Krannert Art Museum. The Class of 1908 donated it to the university.