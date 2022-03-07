From Danville to the Dan Ryan Expressway, the high-tech devices known as automated license-plate readers are popping up all across Illinois’ largest cities and villages — to the delight of law enforcement leaders, who view them as a crime-fighting tool worth investing in, and the disdain of privacy advocates, who fear they’ll be misused. ¶ In Part 15 of his Community Conversation on gun violence, Editor Jeff D’Alessio surveyed officials in Illinois’ 100 most populous towns and found that 56 have the devices, 36 do not and eight are seriously considering adding them. ¶ Here’s an overview of the top 50, including Champaign and Urbana.
1. CHICAGO: Hundreds in place
While there’s been increased attention on the devices in recent months, law enforcement’s use of automated license-plate readers to capture plate numbers of those suspected of crimes is nothing new. The city of Chicago added 200 ALPR-equipped police cars to its fleet in January 2019, CPD communications officer Kellie Bartoli says.
More recently, in response to 273 shootings last year on Chicago expressways, Illinois State Police used a chunk of a $12.5 million grant to install 99 license-plate cameras along the Dan Ryan, with plans to add 200 more.
2. AURORA: On the way
There are two basic types of automated license-plate readers — fixed (ones placed in a specific location, such as a freeway exit ramp, the entrance of a facility, atop a traffic light or telephone pole) and mobile (typically mounted atop a vehicle). Here soon, Illinois’ second-largest city will have both in place, courtesy a Rebuild Distressed Communities grant from the state, says Aurora police spokesperson Paris Lewbel.
3. JOLIET: 19 ALPRs
That number will grow later this year, Mayor Bob O’Dekirk says.
4. NAPERVILLE: On the way
Flock Safety — which provided the ALPRs that Champaign’s city council said yes to and Urbana’s said no to — will supply the devices that Naperville plans to install “soon,” Police Chief Jason Arres says.
5. ROCKFORD: Up and running
ALPRs are active at 11 locations throughout the city of nearly 150,000.
6. ELGIN: Up and running
An early adopter of the technology, Elgin’s police vehicles are equipped with mobile readers.
7. SPRINGFIELD: On the way
Coming soon to the capital city: 84 ALPRs “placed strategically throughout the entire community,” Police Chief Ken Scarlette says. Installation is ongoing. Once the cameras are operational, Scarlette says, “we anticipate the addition of this technology will be a game changer as it pertains to solving crime in Springfield and surrounding jurisdictions.”
8. PEORIA: On the way
Sixteen cameras have been OK’d and obtained but aren’t yet operational. “We are in the process of implementing an automatic license plate reader program,” says police Lt. Shawn Wetzel.
9. WAUKEGAN: On the way
“We are talking with vendors right now,” Deputy Police Chief Keith Zupec says.
10. CHAMPAIGN: 46 ALPRs
Not yet operational but set to be soon: 46 ALPR units, a two-year investment of $240,000 that the city council signed off on in a 6-3 vote in December.
The readers will be installed “in the coming weeks,” Interim Police Chief Tom Petrilli says, and will be accompanied by the launch of “an ALPR transparency webpage to provide statistics on the data gathered by these units and their use by the Champaign Police Department.”
Per city policy 41.18, information collected by ALPR units may only be used for specific law enforcement actions, Petrelli notes, including: “identifying the license plate numbers of or associated with stolen vehicles, wanted subjects, missing persons, AMBER Alerts or other criteria as determined by a Deputy Chief of Police. ALPRs may also be used to gather information related to active warrants, homeland security, electronic surveillance, suspect interdiction, stolen property recovery or other legitimate law enforcement purposes.”
Off limits: Using the devices to enforce registration or city ordinance violations.
11. CICERO: 15 ALPRs
12. SCHAUMBURG: 9 ALPRs
Six are fixed units placed at different intersections; three are mobile units atop police vehicles, Chief Bill Wolf says.
13. BLOOMINGTON: On the way
City council members approved the purchase of 10 license-plate readers at last Monday’s meeting.
14. EVANSTON: 9 ALPRs
The city has nine vehicles equipped with ALPR technology, police spokesperson Patrick Deignan says.
15. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS: 3 ALPRs — for now
Police in the northwest suburb will soon go from gathering information from three devices — including one used solely for parking enforcement — to 35, Chief Nick Pecora says: “AHPD is transitioning to an Axon platform to include replacement Tasers, new body-worn cameras and replacement dash cameras in all 35 marked squad cars. Axon’s new dash cameras also contain ALPR capabilities, so in the next couple months, our entire marked fleet should be ALPR-equipped.”
16. BOLINGBROOK: 18 ALPRs
Scattered throughout the southwest suburb of 73,922, the 18 ALPRs “have been an extremely effective tool in solving crimes,” Police Chief Mike Rompa says. “They have greatly benefited our investigations division and have improved the overall safety within our community.”
17. DECATUR: 61 ALPRs
And more are on the way. “Last week, our city council approved 40 additional LPRs,” Police Chief Shane Brandel says. “So we are working with the company now for the placement of those additional 40 and soon we will have 101 total LPRs,” all purchased from Flock Safety.
18. PALATINE: 4 ALPRs
Two of Palatine’s four are mounted in high-traffic areas; two others are used primarily for parking enforcement downtown and at the city’s high schools, Police Chief Dave Daigle says.
19. SKOKIE: 2 ALPRs
Both are attached to Skokie police squad cars.
20. DES PLAINES: None
Des Plaines (pop. 60,675) is the largest Illinois city without an ALPR deal in place, though Police Chief David Anderson is a believer in the technology, saying: “I’m not surprised the other jurisdictions are having positive results.”
21. ORLAND PARK: Up and running
Police have access to “several” ALPRs throughout the village of 58,703, Chief Joseph Mitchell says: “They have been instrumental in assisting the department with locating stolen vehicles entering our jurisdiction. As history has shown, people driving confirmed stolen vehicles, have a higher propensity to commit additional crimes, sometimes while in possession of firearms.”
22. OAK LAWN: None
23. BERWYN: On the way
The city recently issued a request for proposals, noting that, “along with many other surrounding suburbs, (Berwyn is) experiencing a rise in offenders coming from outside of their jurisdiction to commit crimes; oftentimes, using stolen motor vehicles to commit these crimes.”
24. MOUNT PROSPECT: 2 ALPRs
One recently installed set is mounted to a patrol vehicle, in hope of “scanning plates for stolen vehicles and wanted subjects,” Police Chief Mike Eterno says, while the other set is attached to a parking enforcement vehicle, “specifically to track cars that are parked in timed zones.”
25. TINLEY PARK: 19 ALPRs
Late in 2020, the village signed a contract with Minuteman Security Technologies for 19 ALPRs, all attached to street-light poles in busy parts of town.
26. OAK PARK: 3 ALPRs
Notable: All three readers are used exclusively for parking enforcement, police Cmdr. Paul Kane says.
27. WHEATON: 1 ALPR
The only one up and running is used for parking enforcement, Police Chief Bill Murphy says, but “we are currently analyzing the available systems and costs and will be seeking LPRs in the fiscal 2023 budget. Many cities in DuPage County have LPRs — Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Burr Ridge, Lombard, to name a few.”
28. NORMAL: 1 ALPR
Since 2014, the only reader in town has been used for parking enforcement, Police Chief Rick Bleichner says, adding: It has “improved the efficiency of the parking enforcement services considerably.”
29. HOFFMAN ESTATES: None
None yet, that is. “We are in the process of researching this technology and its related costs,” Assistant Police Chief Greg Poulos says.
30. DOWNERS GROVE: 1 ALPR
31. GLENVIEW: None
32. ELMHURST: 13 ALPRs
33. PLAINFIELD: Under consideration
The village of 44,672 is waiting to hear back on a grant application it hopes will help cover the cost of the devices, Police Chief John Konopek says: “If not, it is an item we will look to budget for, for future purchase.”
34. LOMBARD: 2 ALPRs
Two cameras are operational, with three others “in various stages of permitting and installation that should be active later this year,” Village Manager Scott Niehaus says.
35. BUFFALO GROVE: None
36. MOLINE: None
“And no plans on the table to do so at this time,” City Administrator Bob Vitas says.
37. BELLEVILLE: In place
Back before everyone was doing it, the city made headlines for equipping one of its police cars with ALPR technology — in 2011.
38. BARTLETT: Up for vote
None yet but that could change as soon as tonight, when the Bartlett board will vote on a proposal to purchase seven readers, Village Administrator Paula Schumacher says.
39. DeKALB: 6 ALPRs
After purchasing six readers, “we had some trouble with the supply source but they are now in hand and should be mounted and operational within the next several weeks,” City Manager Bill Nicklas says.
40. CRYSTAL LAKE: None
The McHenry County city is doing its due diligence now and “looking at possibly using them in the future,” Police Chief Jim Black says. “I think that with the growing violent crime, car jackings and burglaries, they can be a valuable tool for law enforcement for solving crimes.”
41. ROMEOVILLE: 12 ALPRs
Five to six of the 12 readers the village obtained are in use, with the others “awaiting permits from IDOT and/or roadway construction to complete,” Police Chief Ken Kroll says.
42. CAROL STREAM: None
43. PARK RIDGE: None
“But we’re thinking about them,” Police Chief Frank Kaminski says.
44. STREAMWOOD: None
45. QUINCY: None
46. WHEELING: 1 ALPR
The northwest suburb’s lone camera is attached to a vehicle used strictly for parking enforcement, Police Chief Jamie Dunne says.
47. URBANA: None
A Mayor Diane Marlin-backed proposal to spend about $54,000 to use about 20 readers — on a one-year trial basis — fell by a 4-3 city council vote in November.
Among the “no” votes: Ward 4 council member Jaya Kolisetty, who says she’s all for “providing immediate funding and support to those community organizations that are ready to implement prevention efforts now.” But “instead, we have seen a misleading focus on ALPRs. This is despite research that shows a statistically insignificant impact of ALPRs on resolving crimes and Urbana’s own police department stating that they do not prevent gun violence.”
Among the advocates: Theresa Michelson, co-coordinator of the Southeast Urbana Neighborhood Association: “The city did a lot of research and developed policies to address misuses of the technology that had gone on elsewhere. It wasn’t a tool to stop gun violence, it was one tool that could be used to help solve some of the crimes. It seems that witnesses are hard to come by in many of these incidents. It was frustrating to see it rejected out of hand as several council members did.”
Marlin says she hopes to revisit the issue at some point in the future.
48. CARPENTERSVILLE: None
49. HANOVER PARK: None
50. ROCK ISLAND: 3 ALPRs
Only one of the three the city is licensed to use is operational; one was taken out of service after a car hit the light pole it was attached to, Interim City Manager John Gripp says.