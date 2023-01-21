Tamera McDaniel offers vignettes that tell the stories and history behind notable names in Champaign-Urbana history. Produced with partnership from the Champaign County History Museum.
Latest News
- Brazil's army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising
- Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
- Man charged for suspected drugs found in Champaign home
- One-word answers: 40 community members weigh in on sheriffs' stance on assault weapons ban
- Danville school board OKs $11.8 million bid for Bailey Academy project, $21,600 for seven digital speeding signs
- Ask the expert: Legally speaking, can county sheriffs opt to not enforce parts of assault-weapons ban?
- Champaign council members offer thanks to staff, express frustration over condemned apartments saga
- For Urbana school resource officers, a 'very trying' first semester
- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
- GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.