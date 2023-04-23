A message from Christie Clinic CEO Kenny Bilger:
I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you as we gather for this exciting event. Whether you are a runner, a walker, a volunteer or a spectator, we appreciate you being here and your support.
Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is a celebration of athleticism, community and the spirit of competition. We applaud all of you for your commitment — we know that you have trained hard and made sacrifices to be here, and we hope that the weekend will be a rewarding and enjoyable experience for you.
We also want to express our gratitude to the volunteers who have generously given their time and energy to help make this event possible. Your hard work and dedication are essential to the success of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, and we could not do it without you. We wish all of the participants the best of luck and encourage everyone to have fun, stay safe and enjoy the race. Thank you for being a part of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, and we look forward to seeing you out there on the course!
Kenny Bilger
chief executive officer
Christie Clinic