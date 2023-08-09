The 98th Siddens family reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 1 p.m. at Bismarck Park in Bismarck.
Latest News
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Quincy Guerrier has been 'tremendous'
- Fire in French holiday home for disabled kills at least 9 people with 2 more feared dead
- Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
- Biden is pitching his economic policies as a key to a manufacturing jobs revival
- Russian officials say 2 drones approaching Moscow were shot down overnight and blame Ukraine
- Niger's military junta digs in with Cabinet appointments and rejects talks
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition & App Help
News in your Inbox
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- A developing situation at iconic Champaign venue
- Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery for sale as owners head for retirement
- Beyond the Boardroom: Mahomet restaurateur Justin Taylor
- Urbana tiny-home community moving ahead over some neighbors' objections
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Aug. 4, 2023
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: So ... about that three-point shooting
- Harris: 'I just wanted to fix it'
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Point guard options
- Illinois wins opener in Spain
- Introducing Bret Bielema's third Illinois football team