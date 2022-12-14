Alexandria Kobryn and Hunter Mazur of Urbana were married Nov. 19 at Crockett’s Run in Logan, Ohio.
Larysa Kobryn of Pickerington, Ohio, served as the maid of honor while Michael Griffin of Bloomington was the best man.
Kobryn is the daughter of Michael and Rosanna Kobryn of Pickerington, Ohio.
She graduated from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, in 2017, with a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism. She is employed as a copy editor and page designer at The News-Gazette in Champaign.
Mazur’s parents are Michael and Rachel Mazur of Mason, Mich., and Charlene Frasher and Trevor Finlay of Nashville, Tenn.
He attended the Art Institute of Nashville for graphic design and works for GardaWorld in Bloomington doing armed transport.