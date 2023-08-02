George and Pamela McMannis of Rantoul are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary this month.
The couple were married Aug. 5, 1978, at the First Methodist Church in Rantoul after meeting a year earlier while working at Dining Hall 303 on Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
George McMannis is retired, having worked many years at Rantoul Products, and then as a truck and bus driver.
Pamela McMannis worked at the Chanute dining hall for 20 years, then at Carle as an X-ray technician and medical transcriber, and later in the kitchen at Rantoul City Schools. She is also retired.