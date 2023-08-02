MS anniv McMannis

George and Pamela McMannis

 Provided

George and Pamela McMannis of Rantoul are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary this month.

The couple were married Aug. 5, 1978, at the First Methodist Church in Rantoul after meeting a year earlier while working at Dining Hall 303 on Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.

George McMannis is retired, having worked many years at Rantoul Products, and then as a truck and bus driver.

Pamela McMannis worked at the Chanute dining hall for 20 years, then at Carle as an X-ray technician and medical transcriber, and later in the kitchen at Rantoul City Schools. She is also retired.