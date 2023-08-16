Jeff and Carol (Scheu) Martin of Tuscola are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
The couple were married Aug. 19, 1973, in Tuscola. They are the parents of Wyatt (Kendra) Martin and Stacie Martin, both of Mahomet, and Justin (Akiko) Martin of Honolulu. They have five grandchildren.
Jeff Martin is retired, having worked at LyondellBasell and Cabot Corp.
Carol Martin is a retired teacher. She worked in the Tuscola school district as a special-education teacher.
The couple celebrated their milestone with a trip to Bora Bora.