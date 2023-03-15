Donald and Crystal (Brittenham) Fay of Decatur are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married March 9, 1973, at the Presbyterian Church in Monticello.
They are the parents of Shandra (Jim) Jamison of Ogden, Cory (Julie) Fay of Bement, Matthew Fay of Decatur, Justin (Natalie) Fay of Monticello and Scott (Margaret) Fay of Auburn.
They have 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Donald Fay is retired from the U.S. Navy and the University of Illinois at Springfield, where he was a building-service worker. Crystal Fay retired as a school-bus driver for the Auburn school district.
The couple had a celebration with family and friends in early March.