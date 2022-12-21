Donny and Cheryl Pittman of Champaign, formerly of Rantoul, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on the bride’s 16th birthday on Dec. 21, 1972, at Bible Baptist Church in Rantoul. Pastor Jerry Smith officiated.
They are the parents of Donny Jr. (Lisa) of Crystal Lake, David (Kelly) of Champaign, Sharon Flick (Terry) of Tennessee and Daniel (Rebecca) of Missouri. The have 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Donny worked at Jeld-Wen in Rantoul and Kraft Foods in Champaign. Cheryl was a teacher with Rantoul City Schools. They are members of Calvary Baptist Church in Urbana.
They plan to have a celebration in June 2023.