Gerald “Jerry” and Barbara (Stonecipher) Bell of Urbana are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.
They were married June 16, 1973, at First UMC in Crawfordsville, Ind., by the Rev. Miller.
Jerry Bell is a University of Illinois professor emeritus of athletic training and sports medicine. Barbara Bell was a Spanish teacher at Unity High School, Champaign Central and Monticello prior to her retirement.
They are the parents of Jason Gerald Bell of Urbana and Erin (Darin) Bell Wike of Manor, Texas. They have three grandchildren.
They plan to celebrate their milestone with immediate family on upcoming trips to Disney World and Panama City Beach in Florida.