Harry and Joyce (Brazelton) Munster of Monticello are celebrating 50 years of marriage this week.
The couple were married on Aug. 11, 1973, in Monticello.
They are the parents of Stacey (Mark) Mueller, of Hannibal, Mo. and Melissa Munster of Monticello. They have one grandchild.
Harry Munster is retired, having worked at the University of Illinois at the veterinary medicine clinic and the airport mechanic building, as well as at the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
Joyce Munster is a retired teacher’s aide. She worked at Deland-Weldon, Kairos preschool and the Monticello school district.
The couple celebrated their milestone with a trip to Disney World with their family.
Their children will host a party for them from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Monticello United Methodist Church in Monticello. They request no gifts.