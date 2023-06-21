Kenneth and Eileen (Corcoran) Goodchild of Savoy are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married June 23, 1973, in Earlville, by the Rev. Dale Maloy.
They are the parents of Cynthia Goodchild of Charleston and Brent Goodchild of Champaign.
Kenneth Goodchild is retired from Christie Clinic in Champaign, where he served as its chief financial officer. Eileen Goodchild retired from the University of Illinois Alumni Association, where she worked as the office manager.
The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary with family and friends June 24 in Ottawa.