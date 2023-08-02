Richard and Kathleen (Loschen) Lewis of Gifford are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married on Aug. 4, 1973, at St. John Lutheran Church in Royal by Pastor O.E. Doeskin and the Rev. Dean Sharp.
They are they are the parents of Rick Lewis of Birmingham, Ala., and Valerie (Nick) Lieffers of Martinsville, Ind. They have five grandchildren.
Richard Lewis is a retired United Methodist pastor. Kathleen Lewis is retired from her position as a human resources officer for Triangle Center in Springfield.
The couple are planning to celebrate with a trip to Norway in the future.