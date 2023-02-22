Stanley and Judy (Endsley) Hardwick of Fisher are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.
The couple were married Feb. 25, 1973, in St. Joseph by Pastor Jim Simkus.
Stanley Hardwick is retired from Kraft Foods, where he worked for 25 years, and Rising Grain Elevator, where he worked for 20 years.
Judy Hardwick is also retired after working as both a hairdresser and in a local preschool and day care.
They are the parents of Ryan Hardwick of Urbana, Kyle (Cindy Cook) Hardwick of League City, Texas, Joy Hardwick of Mahomet and Amy (Joshua) Veatch of Roberts.
They have six grandchildren.
The couple celebrated their milestone with a trip to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. They would appreciate receiving cards.