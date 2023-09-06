Doug and Eleanor “Cookie” (Ahlstedt) Daniels of Champaign are celebrating 60 years of marriage this month.
The couple eloped to Dowagiac, Mich., where they were married at the First Christian Church by Pastor Charles Willard on Sept. 6, 1963. They had a honeymoon in Chicago.
They are the parents of three children, Troy (Kelly) Daniels of Champaign, Mary (Doug) Sutton of Springfield and Glen (Rhonda) Daniels of Naperville.
They have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Doug Daniels had a long career in the sales industry. Cookie worked in service to others, her last 10 years as a special-education teacher’s aide. Both are happily retired and plan to celebrate their anniversary with family.